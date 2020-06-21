Sheffield Wednesday’s Connor Wickham reveals what he’s done to improve in lockdown

Sheffield Wednesday striker Connor Wickham has stated that he feels like a completely different person after losing weight during the time off.

The Crystal Palace loanee managed to net a vital goal for the Owls on Saturday as he equalised in added-time to earn Garry Monk’s side a point against play-off chasing Nottingham Forest.

It was an important result for the club, who will be hoping to comeback in better form after some troubling few months in the league around February and March.

Wickham will have been delighted to get on the scoresheet for the first time since he joined the club in January, and the striker has put it down to some hard-work off the pitch.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Wickham said: “Physically, I feel like a completely different person.

“I have lost quite a bit of weight in the time that we have had off and I have worked hard.”

Can you get 100% in this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 How old is Cameron Dawson? 22 24 26 28

The Verdict

Wickham will be delighted to have broken his duck on his third spell at the club and it will have lifted a lot of pressure from his shoulders ahead of the last eight games of the league campaign.

It’s great to hear that he’s worked on himself over the time off and that will only boost his chances of getting back into Palace’s squad next season, or even a move if he sees that as the right thing for himself to do.

It will be interesting to see if Wickham can use the goal as a springboard to go on and consistently bag at Championship level, in hope that he can revive his career.