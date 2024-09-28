Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship in 2024/25.

Wednesday secured survival last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl and there was plenty of optimism that they could climb the table this campaign.

The positivity around the club increased after a busy summer transfer window that saw 11 new players arrive at Hillsborough but it has been a disappointing start to the season, leading to question marks over whether there are still areas of weakness in the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

While the Owls' recruitment may not have been as strong as many initially thought, it would be difficult to claim that owner Dejphon Chansiri did not back Rohl in the transfer market, which was one of the main fears of supporters heading into the summer.

Chansiri's relationship with the Wednesday fanbase became increasingly strained last season, with protests taking place against his ownership throughout the campaign, and while he cannot be accused of a lack of investment on this occasion, discontent still remains about the club's high ticket prices.

With that in mind, we compared the price of the cheapest adult season ticket at Hillsborough to the Owls' fellow Championship clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday's cheapest season ticket price compared to their Championship rivals

Wednesday supporters have long been critical of Chansiri's ticket prices and it will be no surprise to them to learn that the club's cheapest season ticket is the second most expensive in the Championship at £560.

The only club above the Owls on the list is Middlesbrough, whose cheapest season ticket costs £574, while Norwich City are in third place with a price of £545.50.

Wednesday's Steel City rivals Sheffield United are fourth on the list, with their cheapest season ticket costing £513, while Luton Town (£470), Portsmouth (£455), Millwall (£441) and Sunderland (£440) are also among the clubs charging the highest prices in the second tier.

At the other end of the scale, Coventry City's cheapest season ticket is the least expensive in the division at £250, while Queens Park Rangers (£252), Preston North End (£294), Cardiff City (£309) and Oxford United (£329) also offer their supporters more affordable prices.

Chansiri's ticket prices have been the subject of much discussion but Wednesday's passionate fanbase have consistently turned out in big numbers to support their team in recent years.

Despite battling relegation for the entire campaign, the Owls had an average attendance of 26,762 last season, with their highest gate coming in the final home game against West Bromwich Albion, when they recorded an impressive attendance of 33,295.

While it is based on a smaller sample size, Wednesday's average attendance this season has increased to 28,206, and despite it being a televised fixture, 29,535 people came through the turnstiles for their opening game against Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls' attendance figures are particularly commendable when you consider the prices they have to pay, and after an underwhelming start to the season, they will be hoping that better days are ahead over the coming months.