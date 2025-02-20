Sheffield Wednesday’s approach to squad management has come under the spotlight with the March 27 deadline for free agent signings looming.

While the club has strategically left three squad slots available, the latest insights from manager Danny Röhl indicate that an additional signing remains unlikely.

The rationale is clear: with key players regaining fitness and returning to training, the squad depth is set to improve organically.

The club’s recruitment team continues to monitor options, but as Röhl highlights, the time constraints and integration challenges of a late signing make the prospect increasingly improbable.

Danny Röhl on free agent signings

Röhl has reiterated his confidence in the existing squad, emphasising both the depth and competition within the group.

He remains measured about the likelihood of signing a free agent at this stage of the campaign, pointing to the logistical hurdles of integrating a new player into an already established squad.

"We have a good group together," Röhl stated via the Yorkshire Post.

"In training, we still have 23 players plus the goalkeepers - a strong unit. The competition is there, and compared to last season, it shows how much we've improved."

The manager’s stance suggests that while recruitment is always under review, the immediate priority is maximising the output of the current squad rather than pursuing external solutions.

"At the moment, there is no more interest. Behind the scenes, the recruitment team continues their work, but realistically, we are just three weeks away from the final list submission.”

“At that stage of the season, adding a free agent is a complicated process. It takes time for a player to regain match sharpness and integrate into the squad."

While Wednesday have the flexibility to add reinforcements, the preference appears to be utilising existing resources, including unregistered squad members who could be added in the coming weeks.

Recent developments in player rehabilitation provide further justification for Wednesday’s reluctance to enter the free agent market.

Röhl has offered promising updates on several key individuals, with return timelines aligning well with the club’s run-in. These returns will naturally enhance squad depth without the disruption of an external signing.

Dominic Iorfa, sidelined with a recurring muscle injury, has resumed training, though the club is exercising caution by extending his recovery period to prevent further setbacks.

Akin Famewo’s progress is also encouraging, with medical assessments suggesting he could rejoin team training shortly before the international break. Reintegrating the pair would bolster Wednesday’s defensive options significantly.

Anthony Musaba has experienced a minor setback in recovery, but the expectation remains that he will be available in the coming weeks.

Barry Bannan’s surprise return against Coventry City was a boost, though Röhl has made it clear the midfielder’s condition will be assessed on a game-by-game basis as he continues to play through discomfort.

Sheffield Wednesday’s unregistered players (source 1, source 2, source 3) Player Position 24/25 Appearances Ben Hamer Goalkeeper 0 Dominic Iorfa Centre back 17 Akin Famewo Centre back 10

Sheffield Wednesday’s approach to squad management reflects a considered and pragmatic strategy.

While the theoretical option of signing a free agent remains open, the club’s actions and Röhl’s statements indicate a firm commitment to internal solutions.

The anticipated return of key players is expected to provide the necessary depth to navigate the season’s final phase.

As a result, unless an exceptional opportunity arises, the Owls seem prepared to rely on the quality and cohesion of their existing squad to achieve their objectives.