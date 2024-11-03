Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

Wednesday narrowly avoided relegation last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl but there is plenty of optimism that they can climb the table in the year ahead.

It was a busy summer transfer window for the Owls that saw 11 new signings arrive at Hillsborough, while a number of key players signed new contracts, including Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

Many of the Owls' new additions have made a positive impact in the early weeks of the season, but some weaknesses in the squad still remain, and Rohl will be looking to address those in the January transfer window, while he may also be keen to move on some of those who are not part of his plans.

With the winter window fast approaching, we looked at some of the scenarios Wednesday may be hoping for and fearing.

Best case: Kwame Poku signs from Peterborough United

Wednesday have continued to struggle in the goalscoring department at times this season, and with prolific strikers in short supply, they could decide to strengthen in the wide areas instead.

One player they could target is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, who has been one of the outstanding performers in League One in recent years.

Poku scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 49 games last season as Posh reached the play-offs and won the EFL Trophy, and he already looks on course to better those numbers after an outstanding start to the new campaign.

It seems Poku's performances have not gone unnoticed, and it was claimed last week that Blackburn Rovers are plotting a potential move for the 23-year-old, but the Lancashire outfit are unlikely to be the only Championship side chasing his signature in January.

He is out of contract at the Weston Homes Stadium in the summer, and while Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony will still be keen to secure a decent fee for one of his prized assets, he could be an incredibly exciting signing for the Owls for a relatively affordable price.

Best case: Ali Al-Hamadi signs from Ipswich Town

With the likes of Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe currently underperforming, it is possible that Wednesday could look to bring in a new striker in January.

Given that the Owls paid a reported fee of £2.5 million to sign Ugbo this summer, it seems unlikely that owner Dejphon Chansiri would be willing to spend another significant amount on a number nine, so they may turn to the loan market, and one potential option is Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

After a prolific spell with AFC Wimbledon in League Two, Al-Hamadi made the move to Portman Road in January, and although he was not a regular starter, he was a valuable member of the squad as the Tractor Boys secured promotion from the Championship, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 14 appearances in the second half of last season.

Al-Hamadi featured as a substitute in Ipswich's first three Premier League games this season, but he has fallen out of favour since George Hirst's return from injury, raising serious question marks about his long-term future at the club.

The 22-year-old was the subject of loan enquiries from a number of Championship clubs this summer, and he could attract similar interest in January, but while they would face strong competition, he should certainly be a name on Wednesday's list of targets.

Worst case: Shea Charles is recalled by Southampton

While Wednesday may be keen to strengthen their squad in January, one player they will be desperate not to lose is on-loan Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

Charles joined the Owls on a temporary basis in the final week of the summer transfer window, and he has made a big impact during the early stages of his time at Hillsborough, proving why the Saints signed him from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £15 million.

The Northern Ireland international has already established himself as a key part of the Wednesday team, but Rohl has raised fears that he could potentially be recalled by Southampton in January.

"Hopefully we can keep him the whole season - you never know what happens if he performs in this direction," Rohl told The Star.

"For me, he is a great player and you see what it means when you bring quality players in. This is the difference in this league."

The chances of Charles being recalled could increase if the Saints decide to sack head coach Russell Martin over the coming months following their poor start to life back in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that his departure would be a huge blow for the Owls.

Worst case: Premier League interest in Bailey Cadamarteri

Wednesday do not have too many sellable assets, meaning they are unlikely to be vulnerable to losing any of their stars in January, but one player who could attract interest from elsewhere is striker Bailey Cadamarteri.

Cadamarteri made his breakthrough in the Owls' first team last season, and he scored five goals and provided one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old joined League One side Lincoln City on loan this summer, and he has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Sincil Bank, giving Wednesday a tough decision to make on whether to recall him in January or allow him to spend the rest of the campaign with Michael Skubala's promotion-chasing side.

However, prior to Cadamarteri joining Lincoln, it was reported that he was on the radar of three Premier League clubs and sides from the Championship, and his impressive form with the Imps could see one of his top-flight suitors make a move in January.

Cadamarteri did sign a new long-term contract at Hillsborough in December, so Wednesday do have some security over his future, but they will be hoping that the only dilemma they face in the New Year is about whether to recall him, rather than whether to cash in on him.