Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has taken aim at his doubters after it was revealed he is the most accurate crosser in England's top four divisions.

The 33-year-old is enjoying another fantastic season in League One - with five goals and seven assists to his name - and looks set to be central to Owls' hopes of clinching promotion back to the Championship in the final weeks of 2022/23.

Playmaker Stats revealed yesterday that Bannan is the most accurate crosser in England's top four divisions.

Of players that have made more than 50 crosses this term, the Scot's 42% accuracy is the highest of any player - beating out Fulham's Andreas Pereira (38%) and Burton Albion's Terry Taylor (37%).

In response to that crown, Bannan has taken aim at his doubters on Twitter.

Though he's not yet reached the heights of last season in terms of goal contributions (12 v 21), the Wednesday skipper has proven a cut above in League One again this term.

No one in the third tier has averaged more key passes per 90 than Bannan this term (3.2) while only Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has received a higher average rating from stats site Whoscored.

The Verdict

Given his service and commitment to the South Yorkshire club, it is surprising that Bannan still gets grief from some Wednesday fans.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with him taking aim at the doubters in response to this stat, which shows complaints about his crossing are wide of the mark.

He looks likely to be a central figure as the League One promotion race reaches its exciting conclusion over the next weeks and months.

If Bannan is at his best then you feel it will be hard for anyone to stop Wednesday.