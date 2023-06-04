Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan took to social media to react after Celtic completed the domestic treble with a 3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The Hoops established what seemed to be a comfortable lead against their Scottish Championship opponents at Hampden Park through goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada either side of half-time.

Inverness pulled one back in the 84th minute when Daniel MacKay headed home Wallace Duffy's cross to set up a tense finish, but Jota added a third in stoppage time to seal the victory.

It is the fifth domestic treble the Bhoys have won in seven seasons and the eighth time they have achieved the feat, which is now more than Old Firm rivals Rangers.

However, it was a day of mixed emotions for Celtic fans as the game marked what is expected to be manager Ange Postecoglou's final game in charge ahead of a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with the 57-year-old refusing to rule out a potential departure.

"I'm going to be a little bit selfish," Postecoglou told the BBC.

"People around me have all worked hard to enjoy this moment, so that's what I'm going to do. I will enjoy it for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things."

What did Barry Bannan say?

It has been an excellent week for Bannan after he captained Wednesday to promotion to the Championship before watching the team he supports seal the treble and after the game, he shared his delight on Twitter.

What next for Barry Bannan?

Bannan has made no secret of his affection for Celtic, regularly posting about the club on social media.

As Bannan says, it is an outstanding achievement for the Hoops to win the treble again as they continue their dominance in Scottish football, particularly given the improvement in Rangers under Michael Beale.

Bannan and his fellow Celtic fans will be desperately hoping that Postecoglou remains at the club, but his move to Spurs now seems inevitable after he remained coy on the speculation.

After it was confirmed that Bannan will be remaining at Hillsborough next season, the Scotsman can now enjoy his summer break after leading the Owls to promotion, and he will no doubt have a key role to play in the Championship for Wednesday next season.