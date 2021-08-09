Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan makes transfer claim

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has told The Star that any new signings that the club makes during the rest of the transfer window will make them a real threat.

The Owls got their Sky Bet League One campaign off to a start at the weekend with a 0-0 draw away to Charlton Athletic and quickly became accustomed to life back in the third tier after several years away.

Darren Moore’s side are still very much a work in progress after a summer of change and have brought in the likes of Jaden Brown, Marvin Johnson, Lewis Gibson, Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi, George Byers, Theo Corbeanu and Lee Gregory during the window.

However Bannan has now claimed that more signings are needed if they are to become a real favourite for promotion, as he stated the following:

“There are still new signings to come and join in, so once we get up and running we’ll be a real threat.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 Sheffield Wednesday traveled to Cardiff on the opening day of 2020-21, what was the score? 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-4

Wednesday are back in league action next weekend as they play host to Doncaster Rovers at Hillsborough on Saturday 14th August.

The Verdict

Bannan appears confident that further new faces will be coming to the football club in the near future but as yet it remains to be seen as to how many more players Moore would like to bring in.

The Owls have recruited heavily this summer in a bid to make a tilt at promotion, but I think they found out on Saturday that it is going to take time for all of the new signings to gel as a team.

Some of their business has been particularly shrewd and they have looked to bring in a mix of both youth and experience in equal measure.

It will certainly be intriguing to see if the club looks to do any further business, with there only being a few weeks left before the window slams shut until January.