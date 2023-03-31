The 2022/23 League One promotion battle between Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, and Barnsley "has been incredible", according to Owls skipper Barry Bannan.

How does the League One table look?

Just eight points separate the top four clubs in the third tier as they all battle it out for the top two spots and automatic promotion.

Wednesday are a point behind leaders Plymouth while Ipswich sit four points back from Darren Moore's side and Barnsley are three behind the Tractor Boys. Things could get tighter still as the chasing pair have a game in hand.

A club-record 23-game league unbeaten run had helped the Owls move out on their own at the top of the table but after going four games without a win, they've been reeled back in.

What is Sheffield Wednesday's new target?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bannan admitted that Wednesday's main focus now was securing one of the top two spots and reflected on what he described as an "incredible" promotion race.

He said: "Yeah, it is definitely. We went on a 23-game unbeaten run not long ago. Normally, in any other league, you're pulling away from teams but this has been incredible. You have to take your hat off to the other two or three teams that are in and around us."

He added: "We've been 23 unbeaten and [they're] still actually in and around us so it's a tough league but, like you say, it's just about getting out the league. Probably three or four weeks ago, we were looking about winning the league and pulling away but the way results have gone in the last couple of weeks, it's just about getting promoted and getting out of the league.

"Obviously, it's a hard league and there are some big, big teams in it again this year."

With Plymouth not in League One action this weekend, Wednesday can go top of League One when they face Lincoln City on Saturday.

The Verdict

It really has been a phenomenal battle for automatic promotion in League One this season.

Barnsley have joined the race late and will need a near-perfect finish to battle their way into the top two while Plymouth, Wednesday, and Ipswich have been scrapping it out up there all season.

No one deserves to miss out as Bannan is right, it has been "incredible", but someone will be left disappointed and head to the play-offs.

It seems like it's going to go right down to the wire.