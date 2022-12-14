Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan has his say on long running football debate

Barry Bannan believes Lionel Messi is the best player to ever play the game after watching the forward star for Argentina in the World Cup.

The 35-year-old has inspired his nation throughout the tournament in Qatar and he produced several moments of outstanding quality as they beat Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

Messi scored from the spot and was involved in the other two goals during the 3-0 success, including a sublime assist for the third.

That prompted many on social media to heap praise on the PSG man, and that included Sheffield Wednesday’s Bannan, who regularly interacts with fans on Twitter.

And, in two posts, he made his thoughts clear on the Argentinian legend.

“The goat, don’t tell me any different. Just give him player of the tournament now please.”

The South American side will now be preparing for Sunday’s final, where they will take on either Morocco or France.

Whilst Bannan’s sure to be watching, his focus will be on the Owls game against Oxford the day before, although the playmaker could be absent after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury against Exeter.

The verdict

There will be many who agree with Bannan here and it’s certainly going to be hard for anyone to argue that Messi is the greatest if he can lead Argentina to the World Cup this weekend.

Either way, he has been brilliant to watch in this tournament and Bannan is tweeting like most football fans who just enjoy watching the former Barcelona man play.

So, all eyes will be on the final where this debate will no doubt run on regardless of the outcome.

