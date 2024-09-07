It has been a disappointing start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

After narrowly securing survival last term following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, there was plenty of hope among Owls supporters that the club could climb the table this season.

Rohl signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough in May, and the positive feeling around the club increased even further after a strong summer transfer window that saw the arrival of 11 new signings.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Loan Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

However, after an emphatic 4-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, it has been a tough few weeks for Wednesday, and they suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 3-0 by Millwall at The Den on Saturday, with second half goals from Josh Coburn, Duncan Watmore and Jake Cooper sealing all three points for the Lions.

The Owls have now conceded nine goals in their last three league games, failing to get on the scoresheet themselves during that time, and they head into the international break sitting 20th in the table.

If Wednesday are to get their season back on track, their passionate support base will be crucial, and we looked at how their average attendance so far this campaign compares to their Championship rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday's average attendance compared to the rest of the Championship

According to Transfermarkt, Wednesday have had an average attendance of 29,168 so far this season, which is the fourth-highest in the Championship.

The Owls had an attendance of 29,535 for their first home game against Plymouth, and that only dropped slightly for their second home match against Leeds United, which saw 28,800 come through the turnstiles.

Those are impressive figures considering that both of those games were televised, but it is perhaps no surprise that attendances have been high in the early weeks of the season given the strong pre-season optimism around the club.

Only Derby County (29,357), Leeds United (36,475) and league leaders Sunderland (40,059) have had a higher average attendance than Wednesday this season, while Coventry City (27,702) and local rivals Sheffield United (27,221) are just behind the Owls.

In contrast, Luton Town have had the lowest average attendance this season with 11,777, followed by Blackburn Rovers (14,769), Queens Park Rangers (15,285), Watford (18,789) and Burnley (19,759).

Wednesday had an average attendance of 26,762 last season, which was the sixth-highest in the Championship, with only Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City, Leeds United and Sunderland recording a higher number.

While these figures are only based on two games, the Owls have seen an increase in their attendance this term, although the average is likely to be around the same as last season over the course of the campaign.

Wednesday's excellent support can give them a huge advantage, as they showed in the final home game of last season when 33,295 turned up for the 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, and with the team currently going through a tough spell, they will need the fan base to get behind them once again after the international break.