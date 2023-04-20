Sheffield Wednesday defender Aden Flint has reacted to footage of his taunts to Bristol Rovers fans after Tuesday night's 2-1 win at the Memorial Stadium.

Goals from Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo helped Darren Moore's side win away against the Gas to keep their League One automatic promotion hopes alive, with Aaron Collins bagging the hosts' only goal.

Aden Flint's dig at Bristol Rovers fans

Given his links to rivals Bristol City, having spent five years at Ashton Gate, Flint is unlikely to be a popular figure at the Memorial Stadium and likely took a fair amount of flak from the home fans throughout Tuesday night's game.

The towering centre-back was more than happy to give it back after the full-time whistle, however, and footage has emerged of his taunts to the Rovers' faithful before leaving the pitch.

Flint certainly enjoyed himself at the Memorial Stadium and has aimed a second dig at fans of the Gas in his reaction to the footage - sharing it on Instagram with a laughing face emoji.

Bristol City supporters should love it

The central defender enjoyed a successful five year-spell with the red half of Bristol - scoring 15 goals in their 2014/15 League One and EFL Trophy double-winning season before helping them establish themselves back in the Championship.

He was sold to Middlesbrough for a seven-figure fee in the summer of 2018 but his decision to later head to the Welsh capital, home of the Robins' fierce Severnside rivals, did not go down well at Ashton Gate.

Flint played against his former club in a number of Severnside derby games and was often a target for the Bristol City fans. His taunts to Bristol Rovers fans after Tuesday evening's victory will mean his popularity has risen again in Bs3, however.

Sheffield Wednesday's promotion hopes still alive?

Unfortunately for the Owls, both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town came from behind to win as well on Tuesday night.

That means third-place Wednesday remain one point behind Ipswich and two back from leaders Plymouth - having played one game more than them both.

Moore's side have three games left to force their way back into the top two or will have to face the lottery of the play-offs.