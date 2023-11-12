Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season has them sitting at the bottom of the Championship, with just one win from 15 games.

The club has had a history of underwhelming signings, such as Almen Abdi, Aiden McGeady, and Urby Emanuelson.

Players like Rafael Floro, Francis Jeffers, Jay Bothroyd, Will Buckley, and Gary Taylor-Fletcher also had disappointing spells at the club.

A dramatic finale to last season finally saw Sheffield Wednesday promoted to the Championship once again, after two tricky seasons in the third tier of English football.

However, it's been far from plane sailing for Wednesday since their return to the second division, and a poor start to the season under Xisco Munoz, who was replaced by Danny Rohl in October, has them sitting rock bottom of the Championship, with just one win from their first 15 games.

Given their current form, the fans will certainly be disappointed with a number of players in the current squad, but the club have had their fair share of underwhelming signings over the years.

We take a look at the worst players to sport the Wednesday shirt in recent history:

Almen Abdi

It's hard to know a Wednesday fan who wasn't disappointed by the former Watford midfielder's time at the club.

Abdi joined from the Hornets in 2016 on an undisclosed fee with big expectation, but after an injury-plagued spell at the club, the midfielder made just 20 appearances in three years and was released by the club in 2019.

Aiden McGeady

A player who joined the club on-loan from Everton with relatively big expectations.

The former Irish international made just 13 appearances for the club in a six-month spell and was left out of Wednesday's play-off fixtures, after a number of poor performances under Carlos Carvalhal.

Urby Emanuelson

The former Dutch international looked a real talent in the early spells of his career and made 247 appearances across spells at boyhood club Ajax and Italian powerhouse AC Milan.

However, by the time Emanuelson made his way to Sheffield in 2016, on a free transfer, the left-sided player had become somewhat of a journeyman.

His spell at the club saw him make just one appearance for the club, a 74th minute substitute appearance against Fulham in a 2-1 defeat.

Rafael Floro

Speaking of pointless signings, the Portuguese defender signed for the club in 2013 and featured for just 45 minutes, having been taken off at half-time in a 2-1 loss against Burnley.

Francis Jeffers

Another player with big potential, having made an international appearance for England at just 22-years-old.

Despite making 54 appearances in three years at the club, between 2007 and 2010, the former wonderkid had an injury-plagued spell at the club that never allowed him to reach his full potential.

Jay Bothroyd

The striker, who was signed on-loan under his former manager Dave Jones in 2013, only notched one goal for the club in a 1-1 draw with Leeds.

He played for a number of clubs in England but his spell at Wednesday is one he, and the fans, will want to forget.

Will Buckley

Another player who looked a real talent in the early stages of his career at the likes of Brighton, Watford and Sunderland.

Buckley only managed 11 appearances for the club during a loan spell in the 2016/17 season, where he managed zero goals in a disappointing season of his career.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher

The striker signed on-loan for the club in 2014. In a month he made four appearances for the club, scoring zero goals.