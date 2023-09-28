Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive signing, Jordan Rhodes, struggled to find his form and scored only 20 goals in four years at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping their stay in the second tier can go beyond this current campaign.

The Owls have had a few seasons in League One, but at the end of last season, they finally managed to seal their return to the Championship.

Despite the success, Darren Moore left the club, and it was decided that Xisco Munoz would be his replacement.

Munoz made several changes to the squad he inherited, and the new players that arrived will be hoping they can help the club stay in the league.

So, while we see how the new arrivals get on, here at Football League World, we have looked at Sheffield Wednesday’s seven most expensive signings and ranked them in order from worst to best.

7 Darko Kovacevic

Kovacevic signed for Sheffield Wednesday in January 1996, and he left the club six months later.

During his short stay, the forward scored four times in 16 games, but it was a move that never worked out and has to be considered the worst signing out of the most expensive purchases.

6 Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes is currently Sheffield Wednesday’s most expensive signing, joining the club in 2017 from Middlesbrough.

The forward was on the books for four years, and in that time, he played 112 games for Wednesday, but he struggled in front of goal, only scoring 20.

Injuries and form were a bit of a hindrance to Rhodes during his time at Hillsborough, and, it could be argued, has been for a while now.

5 Gilles De Bilde

Gilles De Bilde wasn’t at Sheffield Wednesday for very long, as he joined the club in 1999 from PSV Eindhoven and left in 2001, with him being on loan at Villa before departing.

The forward scored 14 goals in 66 games for the Yorkshire side, but except for scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances in the 1999/2000 Premier League season, he struggled in his time at the club.

4 Andy Hinchcliffe

Hinchcliffe didn’t play for many clubs during his playing days, with Wednesday being his last team after joining from Everton in 1998.

The left-back stayed at the club for four years, and in that time, he played 95 games for the club, in which he grabbed seven goals and four assists.

3 Benny Carbone

The Owls signed Benny Carbone from Inter Milan in 1996, and the Italian stayed at the club until 1999, when he left to sign for Aston Villa.

Carbone played over 100 games for the club, the most he played for any club he played for. In those appearances, he scored 26 goals, and that was only beaten by his time with FC Pavia 1911.

2 Adam Reach

Reach joined Wednesday from Middlesbrough in 2016, and he spent five years at the club, during which time he played 230 games, scoring 24 goals and registering 34 assists.

In his career so far, that is the most games Reach has played for a single club, and it is also his best return in terms of goals and assists.

1 Fernando Forestieri

It may not be a surprise for Sheffield Wednesday fans to see Fernando Forestieri ranked as the club’s best signing on this list.

The forward was a fan’s favourite during his five years at the club after joining from Watford in 2015.

The Italian scored 40 goals and recorded 17 assists in 134 appearances for the Owls, as he was part of a team that was close to reaching the Premier League.