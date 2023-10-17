Over the years, there have been plenty of fantastic players to play on the Hillsborough turf for Sheffield Wednesday, with some of their current best perhaps the likes of Josh Windass and Barry Bannan.

Some players even achieved legendary status due to their exploits in an Owls shirt, but just who hold legendary status at the club?

Here, we’ve taken a look at who we think are Wednesday's seven biggest club legends...

7 Derek Dooley

Dooley was the man born the earliest in this list and would represent the club shortly after the end of the Second World War, scoring 63 times in 63 games for the club.

He's one man who is fondly remembered by both sides of Sheffield, given that he has a statue outside of Bramall Lane, which is a great achievement itself.

The forward was the most prolific goalscorer in the club's history for the Owls - and even managed the club at one point. His time was short but extremely memorable in South Yorkshire.

6 Chris Waddle

Waddle may have only made 145 appearances for the club with 14 goals between 1992-1996, but his time with the club was significant, as he was one of the best players in nearly every game he took part in.

A legend long before he signed for Wednesday in the summer of 1992, Waddle had been fantastic for the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille, and played in two World Cups for England. In his thirties by the time he pulled on the blue-and-white stripes, he showed his masterful wingplay and vision well beyond his peers.

His performances in Wednesday's double cup run were instrumental in taking the Owls to two finals. From a fan's point of view, his long-range free-kick against the Blades in the all-Sheffield semi-final was perhaps his best moment in a Wednesday shirt and placed him in firm legendary status forever.

5 Don Megson

Seventh in the all-time appearance list having played 442 games in a career spanning 18 years between 1952-1970, Megson was a towering presence in an excellent Wednesday side that finished as first division runners-up in 1961.

They also reached the FA Cup final in 1966, and Megson will always be remembered as one of the club's greatest-ever captains and leaders. He was a speedy left-back with a genuine love for getting up and down the flank.

Megson arrived at Hillsborough from non-League Mossley in 1952 and stayed for another 18 years until his legs could almost take no more, but not before writing his name in Wednesday folklore for decades to come.

4 Roland Nilsson

Perhaps the most consistent performer on this list, Nilsson made 185 appearances, scoring two goals and was one of the most reliable players in the late 80s and early 90s at Hillsborough.

He’s probably best known for returning from injury just weeks ahead of the 1991 League Cup final, then going onto shackle Lee Sharpe with such defensive solidity that the winger never got a look in and was completely locked down.

That was a regular occurrence for Nilsson who rarely made a mistake for club or country. He went on to play 116 times for Sweden, and shortly after leaving Hillsborough finished third in the 1994 World Cup. Even today, he is remembered extremely fondly by Owls fans and his legacy will last for generations.

3 Mel Sterland

Sterland's career is distinctly in two parts: 10 successful years with Sheffield Wednesday and four extremely successful years with Leeds United, spells which were split by four months at Rangers. He is most notable for his time with Wednesday, though.

He played with distinction for his hometown club making 344 appearances. The right-back's attacking prowess saw him strike 49 goals for Sheffield Wednesday, many from set-pieces. His surges down the right flank and deliveries into the box often created goals for his teammates and he was also known for his long throw-ins, too.

Becoming a regular during the 1980/81 season, he would remain a regular player as the Owls continued to progress up the league, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals in 1983 and winning promotion to the First Division a year later after a 14-year exile.

2 John Sheridan

He will always be known for his winning goal in the 1991 League Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley, but his contribution ran much deeper, with Sheridan making 235 appearances and scoring 32 goals.

Sheridan helped Wednesday reach two cup finals in 1992/93, but struggled with injuries later in his career, eventually leaving for Bolton in 1996.

He was a key cog in the side that finished third in the league in 1992. Sheridan's effortless quality on the ball was a joy to watch and he remains a club legend to this day, going down as one of their best-ever players as well.

1 David Hirst

Hirst has 353 appearances for the Owls, scoring 125 goals and is arguably the club's best ever player as well as being an icon at Hillsborough.

Something about the former number-nine makes him almost immortal in the eyes of most Wednesday supporters. He loved a goal, and his left foot was blessed with both power and precision. Between 1986 and 1992, he thrilled supporters as The Owls became established in the First Division.

However, the Premier League era was not kind to him, after he suffered a broken ankle which led to two injury-hit years where he played just 25 games and scored five goals. In spite of that he ended his career undoubtedly as a club legend and is always welcome back at Hillsborough.