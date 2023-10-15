Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season puts them at risk of relegation if they don't improve their results.

Sheffield Wednesday have made a pretty horrific start to the season.

Winning just three points from a possible 33 in their opening 11 league fixtures, they risk being all but relegated early on in the season if they don't improve their results after the international break.

With this in mind, Xisco's successor faces a massive challenge and the off-field situation doesn't help either, with major tension between owner Dejphon Chansiri and some of the Owls' supporters.

However, this job is still a good opportunity because the Owls have enough quality in their squad to keep themselves afloat in the Championship, even though they have made a very poor start to the campaign.

Financially, it's important that the Owls remain in the second tier beyond the end of this season with Wednesday able to generate more revenue in a higher division.

On the subject of finances, we take a look at the six highest-paid Owls players (based on estimates by Capology) and rank them based on whether they have provided value for money or not.

6 Jeff Hendrick

There's little chance the Owls are paying anywhere near that sort of money to have Hendrick.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was on a high salary at Newcastle United and the Irishman is lucky to earn that, because he didn't do well at Reading last season and hasn't shone at Hillsborough this term.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he had to drop down to League One at some point - because he isn't standing out in the second tier and has been criticised quite heavily in the past 12-18 months for some of his performances.

5 Michael Ihiekwe

Ihiekwe has only appeared for the Owls on four occasions in all competitions this season.

The ex-Rotherham United man has spent much of the season either on the bench or out of the matchday squad and right now, he isn't providing value for money.

That's a shame for the defender, who would probably be getting more game time at Rotherham if he had stayed there.

4 Will Vaulks

Vaulks was an excellent signing and you feel he will have an important part to play between now and the end of the season.

He is just one of a number of midfield options for the Owls though and has made just five league appearances so far.

That's a total he will probably be disappointed with - but he can turn things around.

3 Callum Paterson

Paterson has appeared more frequently than Vaulks and is also a very versatile player, making him a good asset to have.

He has played at this level before as well and is useful to have in both a back three and back four system.

Despite being able to appear at wing-back, he will want to get himself on the scoresheet a number of times this term.

2 Michael Smith

Smith has only scored one goal in nine competitive appearances this term and this is why he's only second on the list.

However, he registered 20 goals in all competitions last term and played a big part in helping the Owls return to the second tier.

For that alone, he has to be high up this list and in the present day, you would back him to start scoring regularly when Wednesday's form improves.

1 Barry Bannan

The Owls' captain has been such an important player for the club in recent years, with his leadership on and off the pitch proving to be crucial.

He probably could have moved on when the South Yorkshire side were relegated, but he remained professional and helped Wednesday get back to the second tier at the second time of asking.

Bannan may be earning a fair amount but considering how much he has contributed to the club, he deserves to be at the top of this list.