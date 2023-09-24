Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has famous supporters, including Alex Turner, Gary Cahill, Jarvis Cocker, and Michael Vaughan.

That will certainly be the hope of Owls' supporters everywhere, which include some very famous faces.

With that said, below, we've identified and discussed perhaps four of the most famous supporters of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

Let's get into the list!

Alex Turner

One very famous supporter of Sheffield Wednesday, perhaps the most famous, in fact, is Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Turner is a singer and musician born in Sheffield, and has released nine studio albums in total.

Seven of these have come as part of Arctic Monkeys, whilst two have been released under the Last Shadow Puppets - a side project combining Turner with fellow musician Miles Kane.

Throughout the years, Turner has made his support of Sheffield Wednesday no secret.

Most recently, Turner discussed his love of former Owl Chris Waddle with French outlet L'Equipe, via The Star.

“When I was a kid, I had a shirt with his number on it," Turned said on Waddle in that interview.

“I loved the ease with which he made differences with the ball. Even today, when I’m feeling a bit sad, I sometimes watch videos of his best moves to cheer me up.

“And then he was in the audience and came to see us in the dressing room. Facing him, I was as if petrified as I listened to him telling stories of his time at Wednesday. I didn’t know what to say to him.”

Gary Cahill

Another famous face, and one from the footballing world this time that supports Sheffield Wednesday is Gary Cahill.

Cahill, now retired, is a former England international who enjoyed a very successful career with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Chelsea.

Of course, during his playing days, Cahill would not have faced Sheffield Wednesday much, but there were rumours he could have joined the club back in 2018.

The Star have Cahill down as the third richest Owls fan in a 2022 article.

Jarvis Cocker

Another musician and famous face to be a fan of Sheffield Wednesday is Jarvis Cocker.

Cocker is a musician and radio presenter, and is the founder, frontman, and lyricist of iconic band Pulp.

Like some others on this list, Cocker was born in Sheffield and has been a lifelong fan of the Owls.

According to The Star, Cocker has even featured as a guest for the half-time draw at Hillsborough.

Michael Vaughan

Last but not least, the fourth and final famous face to feature on this list of Sheffield Wednesday supporters is Michael Vaughan.

The former England international cricketer had a hugely successful career, playing in 82 test matches, 86 one-day internationals, and 268 first-class cricket matches.

A staunch supporter of the club, Vaughan has not been afraid to be critical of where the club is heading in recent years either.

Back in 2020, for example, Vaughan said, via the Alan Biggs Show: "It is difficult with the infrastructure of the club. From afar, it just doesn't look right."

"Ownership is difficult. People have got to put a lot of money into running these football clubs so I completely understand that the owner has a huge amount of investment in the club.

"But I look at infrastructure and I look at leadership. I look at the kind of drive of the process of making sure that you have got youngsters coming through your system.

"I look at the blueprint for the way that you play and I don't see that at Sheffield Wednesday at the minute.

"I don't see the leadership. I don't see the blueprint. I don't see the conveyor belt of local talent that have the opportunity to come through and play for the club."