Sheffield Wednesday's fixtures for the 2023/24 Championship season have been released.

Sheffield Wednesday will return to the second tier after a two-year absence following their promotion from League One, but there is significant uncertainty at Hillsborough ahead of the new season after the shock departure of manager Darren Moore.

The Star claim that disagreements over the transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Fans will no doubt be keen to see the managerial situation resolved quickly with the season fast approaching, but there is still plenty to be excited about with Championship football to look forward to once again.

With the fixtures for the new campaign now released, here are all the key dates in the year ahead for the Owls.

Who is Sheffield Wednesday's first fixture of the season?

Wednesday will kick off their season against newly-relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on Friday night, with the game to be televised on Sky Sports.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season and are facing a rebuild under new manager Russell Martin, but they are expected to challenge for promotion next season.

It is over 12 years since the pair last met in a league match, with Southampton winning 2-0 at St Mary's in League One in March 2011, although they did meet in the Carabao Cup last season, with the Saints winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

What fixture do Sheffield Wednesday have on Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the season and the Owls will make the trip to face Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues finished fifth in the Championship table last season and reached the play-off final where they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

Who is Sheffield Wednesday's last match of the season against?

Wednesday conclude their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats recorded a sixth-placed finish in their first season back in the division last term, losing to Luton in the play-off semi-finals.

Sheffield Wednesday's 2023/24 fixtures in full

The Owls' full list of Championship fixtures can be found here.

Other notable dates include the first away game of the season against Hull City on Saturday 12th August, the Yorkshire derby against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday 2nd September and the final home game of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 27th April.