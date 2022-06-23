Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 League One fixtures revealed

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One fixture schedule for the 2022/23 season has now officially been revealed.

The Owls will be looking to bounce back after missing out on promotion to the Championship following defeat to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi finals last season, after relegation from the second-tier at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Darren Moore’s side are set to begin their new season on Saturday 30th July, when Portsmouth make the trip to Hillsborough.

Wednesday’s first away game of the season comes the following weekend when they travel to the Stadium MK to face Milton Keynes Dons.

The festive schedule sees Moore’s men travel to Highbury to take on Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, before hosting Port Vale on the 29th December, with Cambridge travelling to Hillsborough on New Year’s Day 2023.

Wednesday final away game of the season is at Shrewsbury Town on the 29th April, before the Owls end what they hope will be a promotion winning campaign at home to Derby County.