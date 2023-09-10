This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed some excellent times in the past - and were in the Premier League when it first started in the 90s.

Although they haven't been in the top flight at all since 2000, they have had some memorable moments in the EFL with plenty of players stepping up to the plate and creating some memorable moments for the Owls' fanbase.

Having got themselves back up to the Championship, they will be hoping to remain there for the foreseeable before potentially pushing for a spot in the top flight again, but that's easier said than done.

The future is yet to be decided - but we're taking a look back in this list - with Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted ranking who he thinks are the Owls' best 12 strikers to ever pull on the blue and white stripes.

Do you agree with his selection? Take a look at who he picked below!

12 Steven MacLean

The 41-year-old divided his playing career between home nation Scotland and England, making his first permanent move to England when he joined Wednesday back in 2004.

Spending three years at Hillsborough, he registered an impressive 35 goals in 90 competitive appearances and the only regret he may have is the fact he did play for the Owls more often.

He's currently the manager of St Johnstone, having previously played for the Scottish Premiership outfit between 2012 and 2018.

11 Michael Smith

Smith is one player that currently plies his trade at Hillsborough - and his success in South Yorkshire comes as no surprise considering he was previously a regular goalscorer for former club Rotherham United.

Scoring 20 goals in all competitions last term, he played a big part in guiding the club back to the second tier at the second time of asking and has already managed to get himself on the scoresheet this season as well.

His contract doesn't expire anytime soon either, so Wednesday are under no pressure to sell him.

10 Lee Gregory

Gregory is another player that remains with the Owls at the time of writing - and the player has certainly used his experience to his advantage during his time at Hillsborough.

He scored 26 league goals in total during 2021/22 and 2022/23, also scoring twice in the play-offs during these campaigns.

If he can continue to be an asset for the Owls, he could be an important first-teamer for years to come.

9 Atdhe Nuhiu

Watford's supporters certainly won't have fond memories of Nuhiu, with his last-gasp goal at Vicarage Road in 2015 denying the Hornets the Championship title.

Spending seven years with the Owls, he made a real impact during that time, often using his height and physicality to his advantage.

He now plies his trade in Austria, with the 34-year-old currently plying his trade for SC Rheindorf Altach.

8 Steven Fletcher

Starting his career in Scotland with Hibernian, Fletcher returned to the nation where he was born when he made the switch to Burnley.

He then went on to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland and French outfit Marseille (playing for the latter on loan) before making the move to Hillsborough back in 2016.

The 36-year-old was still a Scotland international when he arrived in South Yorkshire and did reasonably well for the Owls during his time at the club, registering 38 goals and nine goals in 136 competitive appearances.

Following his spell at Wednesday, he played for Stoke City and Dundee United, but now finds himself without a club.

7 Fernando Forestieri

Arguably, his most memorable moment in English football came at Watford when he played a big part in setting up the Hornets' remarkable last-minute goal against Leicester City in the play-offs back in 2013.

But he also did very well at Hillsborough, scoring 40 goals and also managing to register 17 assists during his time there.

He currently plies his trade in Malaysia.

6 Gary Hooper

Like Fletcher, Hooper enjoyed success at numerous clubs in the EFL.

Proving his worth at Scunthorpe United, he made the move to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic before returning to England with Norwich City.

The Canaries allowed him to join Wednesday on loan in 2015 - and he signed for them permanently the following January for a fee believed to be in the region of £3m.

Spending three-and-a-half years at Hillsborough, he scored 31 times in 89 appearances before being released.

Since then, he has played in New Zealand, India, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, with the forward seemingly not afraid to move away from the United Kingdom.

5 Benito Carbone

Carbone had only played in Italy before his move to Hillsborough - and he certainly didn't disappoint during his first spell at an English club.

The 52-year-old then spent time at Aston Villa, Bradford City, Derby County and Middlesbrough before spending the vast majority of the rest of his playing career back in Italy.

He represented his home nation as a youth international player during the early stages of his career. He has remained in the game since the end of his playing days, making the transition to coaching and was recently the assistant manager of Azerbaijan.

4 Mark Bright

Although Bright enjoyed success at a number of clubs, he is perhaps most well-known for his success at Crystal Palace and the Owls, plying his trade for the latter when they were in the top flight.

The 61-year-old is thoroughly deserving of his place on this list as a real football legend - and he has enjoyed a good career in the media since the end of his playing days.

3 Paolo Di Canio

People will have heard Harry Redknapp eulogise about Di Canio countless times, with the Italian performing extremely well on matchdays for West Ham when they were together at Upton Park.

He was good for a number of clubs including Wednesday, spending roughly 18 months at Hillsborough.

It's just unfortunate that his most memorable moment in an Owls shirt was him pushing over a referee!

2 Derek Dooley

Dooley was the man born the earliest in this list - and represented the club shortly after the end of the Second World War.

He's one man who is fondly remembered by both the blue and white halves of Sheffield - and that's a great achievement in itself!

The forward was also a prolific goalscorer for the Owls - and even managed the club at one point.

1 David Hirst

Recording 82 goals in 248 competitive appearances for the Owls, he is thoroughly deserving of taking first place.

He also played for Southampton and Barnsley - but is undoubtedly best known for his time at Hillsborough - playing for the club between 1986 and 1997.

The Barnsley-born player also represented England at a senior level.