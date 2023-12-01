Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's disappointing start to the Championship season puts them in danger of being relegated back to League One.

The club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has received criticism for his lack of investment in the team despite signing 12 new players in the summer.

Jordan Rhodes, who joined Wednesday for a significant fee, had an underwhelming stint at the club, scoring only 20 goals in 112 games before being released.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the table, 12 points from safety, but they did pick up an excellent point in the 1-1 draw with leaders Leicester City at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, with Jeff Hendrick's 93rd-minute equaliser securing a share of the spoils for the hosts after Abdul Fatawu had put the Foxes ahead in the first half.

12 new players arrived at the club this summer following promotion, but many of those have struggled to make an impact, and owner Dejphon Chansiri has been criticised for his lack of investment.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

There have been a number of questionable signings since Chansiri's takeover of the club in January 2015, but perhaps the most underwhelming addition was striker Jordan Rhodes, who initially joined on loan from Middlesbrough in February 2017 before making the move permanent for a fee of £10 million that summer.

How did Jordan Rhodes perform for Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday supporters had long clamoured for the club to sign Rhodes, and given his outstanding previous goalscoring record for Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Boro, it is a move that should have worked out.

However, Rhodes fell out of favour under Jos Luhukay, and he spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Norwich City, but despite helping the Canaries to the Championship title, he struggled to regain his place in the Owls team after his return.

Rhodes' game time was limited under Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, but he did have a spell in the team under Darren Moore towards the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The striker was released by Wednesday in May 2021 following their relegation to League One, departing after scoring just 20 goals and providing five assists in 112 games for the club.

Given the significant fee paid for his services and the high expectations of Wednesday fans, it is difficult not to see Rhodes' time at Hillsborough as a failure.

It was a deal that proved incredibly costly for the club, and the signing of Rhodes, along with a number of other high-profile recruits during Carlos Carvalhal's reign, would land the Owls in Financial Fair Play trouble, contributing to the six-point deduction that saw the club relegated from the Championship.

Rhodes' career was also damaged by his time in South Yorkshire, and after making the move to Huddersfield following his departure, he endured a frustrating second spell at the John Smith's Stadium as he struggled to nail down a regular place in the team.

The 33-year-old joined League One side Blackpool on loan this summer, and he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for Neil Critchley's men so far.

There is no doubt that Rhodes is a prolific goalscorer, as he is currently proving at Bloomfield Road, but his stint at Wednesday is not one that either party is likely to reflect on positively.