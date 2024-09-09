This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday have had a dismal few weeks following their opening day 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls have lost their last three league games, conceding nine goals in that time, and failing to find the back of the net themselves.

It was a lack of goals that nearly sent Sheffield Wednesday down to League One last season, and if it was not for some of the strikes from young striker Bailey Cadamarteri, following his introduction into the first-team by Danny Rohl in November 2023, they could easily have been playing their football in the third tier this year.

Nevertheless, a fantastic end to the season for Rohl's side ensured their safety, and has allowed the 19-year-old the opportunity to go out on loan to get some regular game-time.

Bailey Cadamarteri dubbed Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable player despite Lincoln loan

The young attacker is the son of former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United striker, Danny Cadamarteri, and has been sent out on loan to Lincoln City in League One for the 2024/25 campaign.

He made his debut for the club in a cameo role against Stevenage and will hope to be able to use his experience from his breakout season at some point in the coming months.

At such a young age, supporters have tipped him to have a bright future, including Sheffield Wednesday supporter, Patrick McKenna, one of FLW's fan pundits, who believes that the teenager is the club's most valuable player.

McKenna told Football League World: "As a club, we have not produced academy players who have been able to establish themselves in the first team or been able to sell on for a profit for years.

"Unfortunately, we have had to watch our city rivals do that with several players. Cadamarteri came in last season when the team was at a low, and we were severely lacking goals.

"Straight away, he took up the mantle. He was confident he was scoring goals and he showed that he was ready for the Championship. Now, of course, in the summer the decision was taken to send him out on loan to Lincoln City.

"But I think this will be a great chance for him to get regular football, to score goals and to improve himself as a player, so that when he does come back to Hillsborough he will be even more of an asset to the team.

"It may be a bit hard to maybe nail down a figure of what he is worth, but I think we have to take in mind that it's not the 1990's anymore, and for these sorts of players, inevitably we find that Premier League clubs will come in and take them for a pretty low price.

Bailey Cadamarteri 2023/24 Championship Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 23 (14) Goals (Assists) 4 (1) xG 2.78 Shots (On Target) 25 (9) Touches (In Opposition Box) 278 (49) Recoveries 12

"So I think we should really be sticking a price tag of £2 million to £3 million at least on him, and this is at the stage where he's out on loan at Lincoln.

"When he comes back to us, and he plays first team football for a few more seasons, and he pushes on in his career, then he'll just keep adding on a few more millions to that.

"I do have to take the view that we've got a real asset in a young player and that hopefully, in the future, we'll be able to make a profit and that money will go back into the club, and we'll be able to use it to progress more."

Lincoln City must give Bailey Cadamarteri chances to prove himself

After bringing in Joe Taylor on loan last season, Lincoln have proven that they can be trusted with young strikers. However, there will be a cause for concern if Cadamarteri is not given the opportunity to start games.

He has already shown that he possesses the ability to score goals, as well as create chances. This will be extremely useful to the Imps, who have made a solid start to the 2024/25 campaign.

At 19, he is at a really important stage in his development, and while he may find himself suffering from inconsistencies at times, for the most part, he will play an important role at Lincoln.

This is a move that works for all parties, and Sheffield Wednesday will be extremely keen for their striker to get firing straight away and prove himself as a candidate for the first-team going forward.