Sheffield Wednesday yet to step on the gas with pursuit of Premier League target

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make a move to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves, according to Dom Howson.

Jacob Murphy will not be heading back to Hillsborough for a second loan spell, leaving Wednesday without significant depth in the right wing-back position.

Sanderson is a player that Wednesday like, but as yet there has been no desire to step on the gas with regards to getting this deal closer to the line.

Writing in his Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson revealed: “The ball is in court regarding Sanderson, Wednesday like him as a player but I don’t think they have made a move for him yet.

“There is certainly no reason to panic.”

Sanderson spent some time on loan with Cardiff City in the Championship last season, registering two assists for the Bluebirds in the 10 appearances he made for them.

He’s back with Wolves at the moment, but other reports closer to Molineux have indicated that he’s surplus to requirements.

Nuno Santo is happy for the player to depart Molineux either on loan or in a permanent deal.

The Verdict

This is going to be an interesting transfer story to look out for in the coming days.

Sanderson plays in a position that Wednesday could do with a little bit mire depth, plus he’s available.

He’s got attributes to thrive under Monk and there are many people expecting to see Wednesday eventually get this one over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know!