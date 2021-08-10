Sheffield Wednesday wrap up fresh player agreement after intense Fulham, West Brom speculation

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a new deal with Josh Windass, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

There had been plenty of speculation linking Windass with a move away from Hillsborough earlier in the summer, with Fulham and West Brom heavily linked.

However, the League One club have confirmed that Windass has signed fresh terms today, ending that uncertainty.

The club have revealed a new two-year agreement with the forward, which ties him down until at least the end of the 2022/23 season.

That’s a significant boost for Darren Moore, who has been shaping a competitive squad over the course of the summer in preparation for a League One campaign that began with a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Moore was unable to call on Windass due to a hamstring injury, which will keep him out for a couple of months.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals in the Championship last season, backing that up with a further five assists, producing his best return at that level in his career to date despite Wednesday’s relegation.

Previously, Windass has excelled with Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Wigan Athletic, before making the initial move to Hillsborough on loan in 2020.

In total, he’s managed 53 appearances for the Owls, scoring 13 goals.

The Verdict

This is a big deal for Wednesday to strike and will have been a priority right at the start of the summer.

On the back of nine goals in the Championship last season, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Windass stay in the second-tier rather than stepping back into League One.

So, for Wednesday to retain a forward that can produce like Windass can is a massive, massive boost.

With the squad Moore has pieced together for Windass to return to, Wednesday look a real force.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 3-1 W 3-1 L 4-1 W 4-1 L