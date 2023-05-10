Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for the League One play-offs once again after a third-place finish and an impressive points tally of 96.

It is a number of points that would have actually won the division in several past League One campaigns but Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have also been fantastic in what has been an extremely competitive third-tier.

Not knowing what division they will be playing their football in next season presents a few challenges, with it being the recruitment department who will have a lot of work on their hands to ensure they are well-prepared for life in the Championship, or another season in League One.

However, there are individuals out there that will be of interest regardless of what division the Owls are playing their football in next season.

Who should Sheffield Wednesday make a move for once the summer transfer window opens its doors?

Luton Town have confirmed that captain Sonny Bradley is set to depart when their Championship play-off campaign comes to an end, and the 31-year-old could be targeted by the Owls.

The defender arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2018 and won League One promotion during his first year with the Bedfordshire outfit, proving to be extremely influential during that campaign.

Since then, he has managed over 100 Championship appearances for the Hatters and during this campaign, he has appeared 19 times thus far as his side prepare for the play-offs.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday consider a move for Luton Town's Sonny Bradley?

If Sheffield Wednesday remain in League One, then Bradley's experience of guiding the Hatters to third-tier promotion during the 2018/19 campaign could be vitally important.

However, if they do manage to achieve promotion, then the left-footed centre-back could play a part in helping the Owls readjust to what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive league.

There have been suggestions in the past that Bradley wanted to move back north to be closer to home and that is where the League One giants could profit.

With Aden Flint's future a rather uncertain one, the knowledge and leadership that Bradley would bring would ease the loss of the popular centre-back, if a permanent deal for the Stoke City man is not an option.

Not only would Bradley offer experience, but his strength, aerial dominance and excellent reading of the game makes him a player who would add real value at Hillsborough.

There are a lot of qualities that Bradley would bring to Sheffield Wednesday's backline and the fact that he will be a free agent in the summer only adds to this being a potentially excellent move.

It would be no surprise if news of the 31-year-old's departure generates a fair bit of interest as the summer window nears its opening but Sheffield Wednesday remains a very attractive destination regardless of whether or not they are promoted.