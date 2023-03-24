Over the last transfer windows, Newcastle United sensation Elliot Anderson has been the subject of lots of interest in the EFL, with many sides registering their interest ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and during January.

The midfielder thrived whilst on loan at Bristol Rovers during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, emerging as perhaps the division's best player as the Gas secured promotion in dramatic fashion.

As per a report from The Athletic, multiple Championship clubs are monitoring Anderson's situation ahead of a possible move in the summer.

The Chronicle Live reported in January that promotion-hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday were keen on a move for the talented Newcastle academy graduate and it remains to be seen if their interest resurfaces should they go on to secure a Championship return.

Sharing his thoughts on Anderson and whether the Owls should set their sights on the young midfielder once again, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Elliot Anderson was brilliant for Newcastle the other night (against Nottingham Forest). He's a very, very talented young player but all the noise coming out of Newcastle is that he could be loaned out to a Championship club, but it will be a Championship club that play football in the right manner.

"So yes, I think Sheffield Wednesday would be in the frame to get him and he would be a very, very good acquisition should they secure promotion."

The verdict

Anderson would be a fantastic loan addition at the vast majority of Championship clubs, and doing lots of the scouting work already, Sheffield Wednesday could be a very good destination, if promotion is achieved and if Newcastle deem a further loan move necessary.

Not only has he impressed in the small number of games he has played in the Premier League this season, he also provides versatility and bravery in the attacking third.

Of course, there will be lots of clubs trying to make a case as to why they would be the best next club for Anderson's progression, however, if the Owls can show an immeidate pathway to regular football, then they will have a good chance.

If Newcastle sanction his loan departure, the club trusted with his arrival will have to stylistically meet the demands the Tynesiders set out.

Playing a good brand of attacking football in League One, that would suit Anderson, it is unknown if these fundamentals are transferred across to the Championship if promotion is achieved.