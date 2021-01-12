Sheffield Wednesday would be foolish not to make move for familiar face after frustrating injury blow: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t exactly had the season they would have originally hoped for this term, with the Owls battling to stay in the Championship.

The Owls are currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference after their opening 23 matches of this year’s campaign.

The club are currently searching for a new manager as well, after parting company with Tony Pulis, despite the former Stoke City boss only being in charge for 45 days at Hillsborough.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead at Sheffield Wednesday, with the club looking to complete deals for both a new manager, and potential new signings.

The Owls have recently been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with the news that Dominic Iorfa will miss the remainder of this year’s campaign with an Achilles injury.

Iorfa has impressed in the 12 appearances he has made for Sheffield Wednesday, and his absence will surely leave a sizeable void in the heart of the defence.

One player that the club could turn to though is Fulham defender Michael Hector, who has struggled for consistent game time with the Cottagers this term in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will know Hector well, with the Jamaican international previously playing for the Owls back in the 2018/19 season, where he made 39 appearances in total.

Hector has been restricted to just seven appearances in all competitions this season for Fulham, who are struggling in their bid to retain their status as a Premier League, with Scott Parker’s side sat 18th in the top-flight standings after their opening 15 matches this term.

Sheffield Wednesday certainly need additional depth in their defence, especially now that Iorfa has been ruled out of action through injury.

A loan deal would work for both parties involved as well, with Hector looking to find regular game time this season, having fallen down the pecking order in Scott Parker’s plans at this moment in time.

It seems highly unlikely that he’ll be able to force his way into the starting XI anytime soon with the Cottagers, so it would make sense for Sheffield Wednesday to make their move for the 28-year-old.