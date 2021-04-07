‘Sheffield Wednesday would be a better move’ – Bristol City keen on in-demand EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are one of a string of Championship sides keen on Rochdale centre-forward Stephen Humphrys, according to a report from The 72.

The 23-year-old’s performances in League One this term appear to have turned the heads of a number of second-tier clubs with City, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, and Stoke City understood to be likely to move for him this summer.

But would he be a good signing for the Robins? And is he ready for the step up?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for the Robins.

Bristol City haven’t been good enough in front of goal this season, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Nigel Pearson looks to sign alternative options in the summer transfer window.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Famara Diedhiou left the club in the summer, and therefore, they could benefit from signing another forward ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Humphrys has impressed me with Rochdale this season, and he could potentially be a solid signing for Bristol City.

Reinforcements are needed, and I think he’d be a decent addition for Nigel Pearson’s squad.

Jordan Rushworth

Humphrys is someone that has managed to enjoy an excellent season on a personal note in what has been a very challenging campaign for Rochdale in League One. That shows that the 25-year-old has plenty of character and the ability to lead by example on the field and try and make a difference for his side when others around him are underperforming.

Those are qualities that this current Bristol City side would benefit from at the moment, with the Robins in a poor run of form and struggling to keep fighting for results knowing there is not much left for them to play for. The Rochdale forward seems to have the mentality where he will give his all for his side whatever situation they happen to be in.

However, the forward has not been prolific in front of goal throughout his career so far, with this season’s ten goals and three assists his best tally to date. He would therefore not be a signing brought in to be their main goal scorer you would not think, but he is a player that is capable of chipping in with some important goals.

Depending on the price they can get him for, Humphrys would be a good addition for the Robins this summer and he is the right sort of profile of player to attract given that he would arrive with confidence. He is also at the age where he will be coming into his prime over the next three or four campaigns.

Ben Wignall

I understand Humphrys perhaps going to a team at the top end of League One or lower end of the Championship, but I’m unsure if he’s a good fit for the Robins.

He can still develop into a better player being just 23 years of age, but Humphrys would be battling with Nahki Wells for a starting spot and you’d imagine if Famara Diedhiou doesn’t stay around, then City will spend a bit of money on another proven second-tier striker or a foreign punt.

As for Humphrys himself, he’s in good scoring form for Rochdale this season, hitting double figures, but of all the clubs reportedly interested in him I think Sheffield Wednesday would be a better move for the striker.

Humphrys has done a lot of moving about in his time as a player up and down the country so settling up north wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, and he would get more game time at Hillsborough I imagine than at Ashton Gate.