Sheffield Wednesday winger speaks out on Owls future

Sheffield Wednesday have utilised Marvin Johnson frequently this season but it has been unclear where his future lies and when his contract with the Owls comes to an end – and the player has now spoken out about it to The Star.

The 31-year-old has played in 34 League One games for the club so far this season and has been able to offer plenty in both attack and defence, with two goals, six assists and 30 tackles won this campaign.

The player has helped drag his team towards the play-off places in the third tier this season and if he can help lead them back into the Championship, then it would be a huge achievement for him and everyone else involved with the side.

It would no doubt see many wanting to keep Johnson on at the club for even longer if he could direct them upwards come the end of the campaign. Now, the player has revealed just how long he is tied down to the Owls for – and whether he sees his future with the side or not beyond the end of this season.

Speaking to The Star about it, he said: “I’ve got longer on my contract (after this season), but I’ll deal with it after the season… I’m here, and that’s what matters – so I’ll focus on that. Everything else can wait.”

Johnson has only been with the club since the start of the season, having joined from Middlesbrough. That’s despite featuring heavily for the Championship side, making 42 appearances in his last campaign with Boro.

He has carried on impressing for Wednesday a division lower – and it looks like he might be able to carry on firing for the Owls beyond this summer judging from these comments.

The Verdict

Marvin Johnson is a player that can sometimes go under the radar but he is a consistently reliable player for Sheffield Wednesday and has been a mainstay in a team that has impressed in League One this season.

He’s been excellent on the right flank for the Owls and if he can help guide them back into the Championship at the first time of asking, then he will be held in high regard by Wednesday supporters. The 31-year-old clearly still has plenty to offer too judging from his time at club this year so most will want him to stay.

That his deal seemingly runs beyond this summer then is positive news. Johnson has been prominent and it would be a shame to see Darren Moore’s side go up to the second tier only to then be let go again and perhaps have to spend another season in League One.

He might end up leaving after all but if he’s contracted beyond this season, then the likelihood is that unless another team comes calling with a relatively decent offer, he’ll be playing at Hillsborough again next season.