Sheffield Wednesday winger attracting interest amid uncertainty surrounding his future

Sheffield Wednesday winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is attracting interest from a handful of unnamed Championship clubs, according to a report from The Star.

Mendez-Laing’s current contract at Hillsborough is set to expire this summer and a decision has yet to be made by the club regarding his future.

Whereas a host of League One sides have already released their retained lists for next season, Wednesday have not announced who is set to stay and who will be allowed to leave the club.

Mendez-Laing joined the Owls in November after impressing manager Darren Moore during a trial with the League One outfit.

In the 19 appearances that he made for Wednesday, the winger managed to show glimpses of his talent as he provided five direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Mendez-Laing suffered a hamstring injury in February which ruled him out of action for six games.

After making his return to action, the 30-year-old struggled for form as the Owls missed out on securing an immediate return to the Championship.

Wednesday will be hoping to put the disappointment of suffering a defeat in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Sunderland behind them later this year by launching a push for automatic promotion in League One.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield Wednesday players born in 1 of 20 1) Jaden Brown Lewisham Huddersfield Sheffield Exeter

The Verdict

With Championship sides seemingly keeping close tabs on Mendez-Laing’s situation, it will be interesting to see whether Wednesday opt to offer the winger a new contract.

Whereas it is fair to say that the former Rochdale man will need to improve his consistency next season, there is no reason why he cannot potentially go on to become a key player for the Owls if he does sign a new deal.

During his career to date, Mendez-Laing has illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier as he has provided 50 direct goal contributions at this level.

By hitting the ground running later this year, Mendez-Laing could potentially help Wednesday make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.