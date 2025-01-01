Sheffield Wednesday's Southampton loanee, Shea Charles, is attracting admiring glances from West Ham United and Leicester City this January transfer window.

Charles is impressing on loan at Hillsborough under Danny Rohl, whilst parent-club, Southampton, continue to struggle at the foot of the Premier League table.

West Ham and Leicester interested in Charles

It's been reported by Mail Online that West Ham have been making checks on Charles, who has previously been on the radar of Leicester.

Atalanta are a third club noted in the report to have been making checks on the Northern Ireland international.

Despite the interest, it's not quite clear if any club will make a move to lure Charles out of Southampton in the January transfer window and, you'd presume, away from Sheffield Wednesday.

More to follow...