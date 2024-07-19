Highlights Sheffield Wednesday made a memorable escape from relegation.

The club significantly strengthened its squad in the transfer window.

Ian Poveda's return to Wednesday looks doubtful due to competing interests with Karamoko Dembele.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer business

The Owls have brought in nine new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

Wednesday supporters will be delighted by their transfer business so far, but they may be disappointed by the fact they have been unable to bring one of last season's influential loanees, Ian Poveda, back to the club.

Poveda provided just one assist in 10 appearances for the Owls, and he missed much of the latter part of the campaign with injury, but his arrival on loan from Leeds United in January breathed new life into the club's survival hopes, adding the pace and creativity that had been missing for much of the campaign.

The 24-year-old is now a free agent after being released by the Whites, and while that could make it easier for Wednesday to secure his return, recent developments have raised question marks over whether a deal will be reached.

Ian Poveda's Sheffield Wednesday return looks unlikely after Karamoko Dembele news

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Wednesday are one of a number of clubs who have made an offer to Brest to sign winger Karamoko Dembele.

Dembele spent last season on loan at Blackpool in League One, and he starred for the Seasiders as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old's impressive form at Bloomfield Road has alerted the attention of a number of Championship clubs, and in addition to the Owls' approach, newly-promoted duo Derby County and Portsmouth are also said to have made offers, while third tier side Bolton Wanderers have reportedly registered their interest.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has since denied his side's interest in Dembele, telling The News: "There’s nothing in that at the moment, that’s another one there’s no preparing or readying a bid!"

That could clear the way for Wednesday to win the race for Dembele, and it seems he is not the only winger on their radar, with Football Insider claiming last week that the Owls have offered a contract to Rangers winger Scott Wright.

With Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama, Mallik Wilks, Marvin Johnson and Olaf Kobacki already on the club's books, it is difficult to see the need for more than two new wingers, while Jamal Lowe and Josh Windass are also capable of playing out wide.

Related Sheffield Wednesday warned by pundit over QPR's "immediate funds" amid Ike Ugbo transfer chase Sheffield Wednesday reportedly face competition from Stoke City, QPR and Birmingham City for the permanent signing of Troyes striker Ike Ugbo.

The fact Wednesday are considering alternative options suggests they may be cooling their interest in Poveda, and should they sign either Dembele or Wright, it would surely spell the end of their pursuit of the former Leeds man.

That would provide a big boost to the likes of Cardiff City, Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion, who have all been linked with Poveda, although it would have been difficult for the Owls to compete financially with the trio if they did make contract offers to the winger.

Wednesday supporters had hoped they would see Poveda at Hillsborough again next season, but while they will be frustrated if he does not return, Dembele would be an incredibly exciting replacement, and the club will be optimistic they can land his signature.