Sheffield Wednesday weighing up transfer move for free agent defender

Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering a deal for free agent Sam Woods after he appeared for their U23 side.

The 23-year-old, who is primarily a centre-back but can also play at right-back and in midfield, is looking for a club after leaving Crystal Palace in the summer.

And, the Sheffield Star have confirmed that he is on the Owls radar, after featuring for Lee Bullen’s development group.

The update indicates that Woods would initially be signed to join the U23s, who are a very young squad with many of the U18s having stepped up after a transitional period over the summer.

However, Woods does have experience at League One level after having a loan spell with Plymouth in the previous campaign, so he would hope to force his way into Darren Moore’s thinking.

As well as featuring for the Pilgrims, the defender has had a loan spell with Hamilton in the Scottish top-flight, whilst he made some appearances for the Eagles over the years in the cup.

Wednesday have had a mixed start to the League One campaign, ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against leaders Wigan.

The verdict

This makes sense for Wednesday as there’s no risk to it at all. Woods has decent pedigree having come through at Palace in recent years, whilst he also has League One experience.

So, there’s no harm in looking at the player in the U23s and it’s ultimately going to be down to Woods to do enough to earn a deal.

Clearly, he would have a lot of work to do to force his way into the first-team, but Moore having another versatile option in the squad could be useful in this demanding league.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.