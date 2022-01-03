Sheffield Wednesday weighing up transfer move for Championship player

League One side Sheffield Wednesday are currently ‘considering’ a move for Peterborough United centre-back Mark Beevers, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old has captained Darren Ferguson’s men numerous times during the 2021/22 campaign, making 11 league appearances this season but recently being kept out of the starting lineup by teenager Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight, even being left out of the matchday squad altogether in their previous two matches.

He has recently been officially replaced as skipper by Oliver Norburn – and Posh are even thought to be willing to cash in on the experienced central defender despite only seeing him signing a new three-year contract with the club in June.

With this, his stay at the Weston Homes Stadium may be much shorter than previously expected and former side Wednesday are now keeping tabs on his ahead of a potential move, free from the embargo they were under during the early stages of last summer.

The Owls have endured something of an injury crisis at centre-back in recent times, being without the likes of Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley with Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer and Ciaran Brennan lining up as the three central defenders for the South Yorkshire outfit against Crewe Alexandra last month.

The third-tier club may have managed to get through that tie, but they conceded five goals in the following game against Sunderland and need defensively solidity to recover from recent losses, with Beevers a potential candidate to come in and tighten up the backline.

However, journalist Nixon has also reported there’s interest from other League One clubs, so Darren Moore may have a fight on his hands if he wants to seal this Wednesday reunion with the defender, who plied his trade at Hillsborough from his youth days until 2013.

The Verdict:

Although Dunkley has been a top performer at times for the Owls, it’s clear he needs help with Dominic Iorfa and Hutchinson’s injury record, so he would be a good short-term recruit for Wednesday if they can get this deal over the line.

Considering he’s seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements at Peterborough as well, this could be a reasonably cheap signing for the League One outfit and after rebuilding their squad in the summer, this is ideal for a side that will be eager to stay within the EFL’s financial limits.

They know all too well the consequences of not staying within those restrictions, so this is the type of signing they should be making and the addition of another leader in the dressing room can only be a good thing for a side that have lost their way this season after a reasonably promising start to their 2021/22 campaign.

In saying that he could be a short-term solution, that’s perhaps unkind to a player who may determine himself how long he has left playing at this level.

If he can keep himself in a good condition, he may end up staying for two or three years, so this move could end up being worthwhile for a club that will richly benefit from having a character like him.