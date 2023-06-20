Sheffield Wednesday are "seriously considering" bringing former manager Carlos Carvalhal back to the club following Darren Moore's departure, according to The Star.

Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager following Moore's surprising exit by mutual consent on Monday, just three weeks after leading the club to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The Star claim that disagreements over the transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Carvalhal, who spent two-and-a-half years in charge of the Owls between 2015 and 2017, is thought to be a contender to replace Moore, although "it remains to be seen at this point whether things will move beyond that".

The 57-year-old is out of work following his departure from Celta Vigo after leading the Spanish outfit to La Liga safety and he has also been linked with the vacant managerial position at Leeds United.

How did Carlos Carvalhal perform at Sheffield Wednesday in his first spell?

Carvalhal enjoyed a hugely successful first stint at Hillsborough after replacing Stuart Gray in June 2015.

He guided the Owls to the Championship play-off final in 2016 where they were beaten by Hull City before once again securing a top six spot the following year, losing to Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

However, Carvalhal's third season was less successful and he left in December 2017 with the club sitting 15th in the table, although he was dealing with a severe injury crisis at the time.

Following his departure, Carvalhal unsuccessfully attempted to keep Swansea City in the Premier League in 2018, but he then returned to his native Portugal, leading Rio Ave to their highest-ever points total before winning the Taca de Portugal with Braga.

He then had a brief four-game spell in charge of Al Wahda prior to his move to Celta Vigo, where he won 10 and drew eight of his 29 games in charge to keep his side in La Liga.

Would Carlos Carvalhal be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Carvalhal feels like the obvious appointment for Wednesday.

He did an outstanding job at the club in his first spell and is still highly regarded by Owls supporters, so his return would likely be welcomed and could help to unite the club after Moore's shock departure.

Carvalhal has an excellent track record in the Championship and he may feel he has unfinished business at Hillsborough.

It is always a risk bringing back a former manager, but Carvalhal would be the perfect candidate for the role.