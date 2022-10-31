Sheffield Wednesday weighing up potential transfer move for Sheffield United player

Sheffield United youngster Hassan Ayari featured for Sheffield Wednesday’s development side as they weigh up a move for the player.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Tunisia at youth level, has been with the Blades but his contract is expiring next year and it appears as though he could be on the move.

That’s after it was revealed today by the Sheffield Star that Ayari turned out for the Owls U21 side as a very inexperienced youth side lost 3-1 to Peterborough.

The teenager played out wide for Wednesday and his performance was described as ‘lively’ by boss Neil Thompson, although he wouldn’t go into more detail on what the situation will be with Ayari, who is capable of playing down both flanks.

If any move for the player does happen, it seems inevitable that Ayari will join up with the Wednesday development squad initially.

He has had a taste of competitive football already this season, as the youngster was on loan at Scarborough Athletic before he was recalled last week by the Blades.

The verdict

Given the rivalry between the two Sheffield clubs any transfer involving them will always attract attention and it would bring an extra spotlight to Ayari even if he was only with the U21s.

He has decent pedigree having represented his country at youth level and the reports from today’s game suggests he did well.

But, there’s no rush for Wednesday to make a move, so it will be interesting to see if anything develops in the future and where he is playing his football next year.

