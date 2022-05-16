Sheffield Wednesday weighing up potential swoop for 25-year-old ahead of summer window

Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a potential swoop for Panutche Camara ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Star.

Camara will be allowed to leave his current club Plymouth Argyle when the window opens in June after he turned down a new long-term deal at Home Park.

The 25-year-old’s current contract is set to run until 2023 and thus this summer represents a good opportunity for the Pilgrims to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Wednesday could face competition from elsewhere for Camara’s signature as Peterborough United have been recently touted as a potential suitor.

Whereas the midfielder was powerless to prevent his side from missing out on a place in the play-offs due to the fact that he was sidelined for Plymouth’s final two games, he did produce a host of impressive performances in the third-tier last season.

As well as scoring four goals, Camara provided six assists in 40 appearances at this level.

During Plymouth’s FA Cup clash with Wednesday in November, Camara showcased his talent by setting up two goals for his team-mates as his side clinched a 3-0 victory.

The Verdict

Certainly no stranger to life in League One, Camara has featured on 81 occasions in this division during his career and thus could potentially make an instant impact at Hillsborough next season if the Owls opt to splash the cash on him.

When you consider that the midfielder may not be short of suitors following his recent escapades at Plymouth, Wednesday will need to act quickly in order to have the best chance of signing him.

With there being no guarantee that Massimo Luongo will extend his stay at Hillsborough past the summer, Camara could potentially fill the void left by the Australian if he opts to move on to pastures new.

As well as illustrating his creativity in the third-tier for Plymouth, Camara made 2.1 tackles per game at this level as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.00 last season.

Providing that Wednesday step up their pursuit by reaching an agreement with Plymouth, there is no reason why they cannot go on to excel with Camara in their side.