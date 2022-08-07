Sheffield Wednesday weighing up potential move for attacker

Youngster Louis Lloyd is training with Sheffield Wednesday as he looks to earn a move to the Yorkshire outfit.

The 18-year-old had been with Shrewsbury Town and he made a positive impression after scoring on his first senior start in the Papa John’s Trophy in a win over a Wolves U23 side.

Now though, Lloyd is interesting the Owls, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon confirmed that the teenager is training with Wednesday as he tries to earn a deal at Hillsborough.

It’s unclear just how long he will be working with the League One side, although it’s highly unlikely Wednesday would be bringing him in to work with the first-team.

That’s due to his lack of top-level experience, whilst the club have been targeting players to join the U23 side in recent weeks as they seek to bolster the ranks of the development side.

It’s no secret that Moore is seeking to bring in a senior attacking option as well this month.

Wednesday picked up their first win of the season after beating MK Dons away from home on Saturday.

The verdict

This is not the sort of signing that will attract a lot of attention from the fans but the reality is that Wednesday are right to be looking to improve the U23s.

For Lloyd, the chance to move to a club like the Owls will have a massive appeal, and you can be sure that he’s keen to impress.

So, this is one that we will probably hear about in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see if the forward can do enough to earn a deal.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.