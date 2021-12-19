Sheffield Wednesday weighing up potential January swoop for 20-year-old attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on West Bromwich Albion attacker Rayhaan Tulloch ahead of a potential loan swoop in the upcoming window, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that Wednesday are one of several clubs who are believed to tracking Tulloch.

Plymouth Argyle, Milton Keynes Dons and Fleetwood Town are also interested in a move for the 20-year-old who could be allowed to make a temporary departure from West Brom in the new year.

Earlier this month, Baggies manager Valerien Ismael admitted that he is assessing Tulloch’s situation at The Hawthorns.

The attacker has only managed to make one senior appearance for West Brom this season and recently missed a chunk of action due to a groin injury.

Although Tulloch has now recovered from this particular issue, he has failed to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven in recent weeks as he has instead been used by the Baggies at Under-23 level.

Tulloch was sent out on loan by the Baggies to Doncaster Rovers earlier this year and went on to make two appearances in League One before sustaining a serious hamstring injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

1 of 28 What number does George Byers wear for the club? 12 13 14 15

The Verdict

Whilst Wednesday manager Darren Moore may need to bolster his squad in January in order to help the club push on in League One, he ought to avoid making a move for Tulloch.

When you consider that the Owls are currently able to call upon the services of Olamide Shodipo, Theo Corbeanu, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Saido Berahino and Florian Kamberi, they may not necessarily need to add to their attacking options next month.

Having suffered some injury setbacks this year, there is no guarantee that Tulloch will be able to maintain his fitness during the remainder of the season.

Therefore, instead of swooping for an individual who lacks experience at this level, Moore ought to be looking into the possibility of drafting in players who know exactly what it takes to succeed in the third-tier as his side aim to secure an immediate return to the Championship.