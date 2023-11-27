Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's current predicament is one of uncertainty, as they are currently at the bottom of the table and facing relegation from the Championship.

Under Carlos Carvalhal's management, Sheffield Wednesday had a golden opportunity to change the club's fortunes but ultimately fell short in the play-offs.

The future for Sheffield Wednesday looks bleak, as relegation to League One seems inevitable and a major reset is needed for the club to regain their former status.

Sheffield Wednesday have become one of the EFL's biggest 'sleeping giants' since their relegation from the Premier League back in 2000, having not yet returned to the top flight.

The Owls' current predicament is one of uncertainty, having spent the last three seasons suffering relegation from the Championship following a six-point deduction, losing in the League One play-off semi-finals in 2022, before regaining their second tier status this summer.

However, Danny Rohl has the monumental task of keeping the club in the division, as they currently stand four points adrift at the bottom of the table, nine points from safety after just seventeen games. It's a far cry from their standpoints between 2015 and 2017, where the Hillsborough faithful will feel Carlos Carvalhal's side missed out on a golden chance to change the club's fortunes.

How did Sheffield Wednesday perform under Carlos Carvalhal's management?

Despite his previous pedigree with the likes of Sporting CP & Besiktas, Carvalhal was an unknown to the world of English football, never mind the EFL when instated at Hillsborough in June 2015.

He would transform a side that came 13th and 18 points behind the top six into one of the biggest forces in the Championship across a two-year period, with the likes of Fernando Forestieri, Kieron Westwood, Barry Bannan, and Kieran Lee instrumental among others across that particular timescale.

The forward duo of Forestieri alongside Gary Hooper were responsible for 50% of Wednesday's 66 goals that campaign, as the Owls accumulated 74 points to reach the play-offs, as well as making the League Cup Quarter-Final, a run which included victories over Newcastle United and a memorable 3-0 home success over Arsenal in the Round of 16.

Carvalhal's side defeated Brighton in the semi-finals, despite there being a 15-point gap between the two sides in the regular season, winning 3-2 on aggregate, as the home leg at Hillsborough was ultimately the key, thanks to goals from Ross Wallace and the aforementioned Lee.

Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to a vastly experienced Hull City at Wembley, Wednesday had gained recognition as a potential force in the division for the coming years, but they would only maintain their momentum for one more season.

Sheffield Wednesday League Finishes (since 2016/17) Division Position Points 2017/18 Champ 15th 57 2018/19 Champ 12th 64 2019/20 Champ 16th 56 2020/21 Champ 24th 46 2021/22 L1 4th 85 2022/23 L1 3rd 96 2023/24* (*At Present) Champ 24th 6

The following season saw Wednesday yet again reach the play-offs, with a run of six wins from the last seven league games, including significant successes over Newcastle United, Ipswich Town, and Derby County seeing the Owls finish fourth in the league on 81 points, and a Yorkshire Derby play-off battle with Huddersfield Town.

As the table suggested, nothing could separate the two sides who were locked on 81 points, with Forestieri's penalty, which was saved by Danny Ward in the Terriers' eventual 4-3 win on penalty kick the eventual decider as David Wagner's side would go on to have a two-year stint in the top-flight.

It was the beginning of the end for Carvalhal in South Yorkshire, as he departed on 24th December 2017. The Portuguese would depart with a win percentage of 42.75%, having emerged victorious in 56 of his 131 games in charge.

“I say a very big thank you to the chairman, who has been amazing throughout my time with Sheffield Wednesday. He is the best chairman I have ever worked with in my life in football and I hope everybody at Hillsborough can help him achieve the dream of the Premier League,” he said in his departing statement.

Why was this a golden opportunity missed by Sheffield Wednesday?

It's fairly obvious that the entire landscape of Sheffield Wednesday would be different had they been successful in one of those two play-off campaigns, especially had they overcome the experience of Steve Bruce's side in the 2016 final.

That's because in the following season, whilst Wednesday were yet again defeated in the semi-finals, Premier League clubs were enjoying a then-record windfall of revenue, which was a combined £4.5bn, which a lot was down to TV deals and the introduction of new regulations within the division.

However, Wednesday have regressed, with their closest attempt at a play-off place since coming in the 2018/19 season, where they were still ten points behind Derby County who occupied the final play-off place. Ironically, the Rams are another club who have followed the downward trajectory of Wednesday in recent years.

Dejphon Chansiri arrived at Hillsborough with optimistic plans, and it looked like those would be fulfilled based on the performances earlier in his tenure, but the Thai is now a man subject to mass criticism as a result of Wednesday's recent mismanagement, which has seen them plummet into the third tier and continue their spell in the footballing wilderness.

Related "Had a disaster" - Owner of EFL club slams Sheffield Wednesday's Dejphon Chansiri Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been critical of the way Chansiri has been running the Owls in recent times

What does the future hold for the Owls?

It seems inevitable that Wednesday are heading back to League One, barring some form of miracle, and a major reset will be needed in the Blue and White half of Sheffield if they are to regain their former status as a force in the Championship.

Many will believe Chansiri should depart if that is to be the case, and it's hard to disagree.

Carvalhal's promotion pushes feel a long time ago.