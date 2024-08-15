This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A number of Sheffield Wednesday players could potentially depart before the August 30 transfer deadline, with Marvin Johnson one of those attracting interest from Championship pair Oxford United and Derby County.

The Owls are going into the 2024/25 campaign full of hope as their side is under the guidance of one of the EFL's most promising managers, Danny Rohl.

It has been an exciting summer transfer window, with the likes of experienced pair Jamal Lowe and Nathaniel Chalobah arriving at Hillsborough.

Perhaps their most exciting transfer this summer has been the permanent signing of Ike Ugbo from Troyes, who scored seven goals in 17 appearances whilst on loan with the Owls last season and became a fan favourite among the terraces at Hillsborough.

Understandably, there is a lot of optimism, and if their opening day of the season is anything to go by, they could be in for a cracker. Sheffield Wednesday hosted Wayne Rooney's Plymouth and earned an incredible 4-0 victory, through goals from Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith, as well as an own goal.

Three days later, they picked up a 2-1 win over Hull City in the Carabao Cup, with former Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill scoring a brace inside the opening 10 minutes.

Wednesday's squad looks extremely promising, but there is one player that is attracting interest from elsewhere, and that is Johnson.

Oxford United and Derby County target Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson

It has been revealed by The Star that veteran left-sided player Marvin Johnson is being targeted by other clubs, with Darren Witcoop adding Derby County and Oxford United's names into the mix - the latter having owned his services already between 2016 and 2017.

Johnson has been a vital player for Sheffield Wednesday for the last few years and was instrumental in the club's promotion from League One in the 2022/23 season.

The 33-year-old has bundles of experience and has perfected his trade practically anywhere along the left flank. More recently, he has operated at left back, or left wing-back when part of a back three formation, and has always been a solid, consistent outlet.

Marvin Johnson's Sheffield Wednesday league stats - as per transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 29 4 4 2022/23 League One 41 3 10 2021/22 League One 39 2 7

In last weekend's opener, Johnson started on the bench against Plymouth, but after being introduced with 15 minutes to go, he assisted the fourth and final goal with a pinpoint cross to Michael Smith.

He then played the full 90 minutes in the Owls' Carabao Cup victory over Hull City in midweek, with Danny Rohl clearly seeing a place for Johnson in his squad, so it is yet to be seen whether the club are willing to sell.

As for Derby, Oxford or any other club interested, they will be hoping to secure such a reliable and experienced left-sided player for this season and beyond.

Sheffield Wednesday warned not to sell Marvin Johnson

Johnson is an important player at Hillsborough as stated, and although he may not start every game, he offers real versatility and experience that Rohl needs for the season.

Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Callum Maxted, explained the importance of keeping the 33-year-old on the books.

"Marv is someone I don't think we can let go, to be honest," Callum told FLW.

"Max Lowe, with his injury record, is not 100% consistent, so Marvin is someone who has been consistent the whole time he's been here and is a very important player.

"I don't think letting him go is the right thing to do. I think we need that cover for now.

"The only way I would let him go is if we had another replacement lined up, which I don't think, at the minute, we're linked with anyone like that.

"I just think he's too important. The way he came on in the last 20 minutes and delivered some crosses that were on the money, it's exactly what we need.

"We need that experience to go with the youth we've got, and him and Max Lowe should be battling it out for that left-back position really."