Pundit Carlton Palmer does not believe Sheffield Wednesday would be willing to pay more than £2.5 million to sign Troyes striker Ike Ugbo permanently this summer, amid stiff competition from the likes of Stoke City, QPR and Birmingham for the Canada international's services.

Ugbo spent the second half of last season with the Owls after joining on loan in January, following his stint at Cardiff City coming to an end, and he played a crucial role to help the club secure Championship survival.

Ike Ugbo's Sheffield Wednesday Stats 2023-24 (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 7 Assists 1

Wednesday are hoping to bring Ugbo back to Hillsborough on a permanent basis this summer, but The Star claim that their initial offer for the 25-year-old was rejected by Troyes last week, and the French third tier side are now awaiting an improved bid.

Ugbo is reportedly keen to return to South Yorkshire, but the Owls face competition for his signature from Stoke City and Birmingham City, who are both set to make a move for the striker, as per The Star, while Queens Park Rangers are also said to be interested, says Darren Witcoop.

Wednesday have already made nine signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at the club in a spate of frantic activity, but they are in need of further reinforcements in the forward areas.

Carlton Palmer on Ike Ugbo's potential Sheffield Wednesday return

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Wednesday may be reluctant to pay more than £2.5 million for Ugbo, but he believes that if the striker is keen to come back to the club, a deal will need to be reached.

"Sheffield Wednesday are receiving some fantastic news that Ike Ugbo prefers a move back to the club," Palmer told FLW.

"He was a revelation when he joined on loan in January, he was a very big part of the team's survival in the Championship last season, and Danny Rohl is keen to bring him back to the football club, but they are nowhere near close to a deal.

"It's difficult to say what he's worth, Troyes paid €3 million (£2.5 million) for him in 2022-23, so they'll be looking to recoup the best part of that back for the player.

"It depends whether the likes of Stoke, QPR and Birmingham can pay that type of money.

"I can't imagine the Owls wanting to pay more than £2.5 million for the player, we'll have to wait and see, but that may give the opportunity to sides like Stoke and QPR.

"QPR are about to sell Sinclair Armstrong, so they will have immediate funds to bring in the player.

"But the good news is that as long as Ugbo sticks to what he's said about preferring a move to Sheffield Wednesday, then at some point, a deal will have to be agreed for him.

"Fingers crossed that Sheffield Wednesday can get this one over the line.

"A lot of business has been done by Danny Rohl, nine signings already this summer, so we're looking forward to a very, very good season for Sheffield Wednesday next season."

Sheffield Wednesday must take firm Ike Ugbo stance if a deal is to be struck

Palmer is right that £2.5 million would likely be the maximum price Wednesday would be willing to pay for Ugbo, and there are question marks over whether they would even be able to reach that figure.

It is fair to say that without Ugbo's goals last season, the Owls would no longer be a Championship club, so it is understandable that Rohl is keen to bring him back to Hillsborough this summer.

However, while Ugbo scored some crucial goals to keep the club in the division, he only found the back of the net once in the final two months of the campaign, so Wednesday must be cautious about paying too much for the striker.

With other clubs joining the race for Ugbo, his valuation is likely to increase further, and it may be difficult for the Owls to compete with ambitious League One promotion hopefuls Birmingham, who are believed to have a £20 million budget this summer, while Stoke also have significant financial resources.

Wednesday supporters would be disappointed if the club were unable to secure Ugbo's return, but if his price tag is above £2.5 million, Rohl must consider whether better options are available for a cheaper fee.