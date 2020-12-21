Sheffield Wednesday waiting on duo fitness news ahead of Blackburn clash

Sheffield Wednesday earned a big three points on Saturday afternoon as they edged out Coventry City 1-0 at Hillsborough.

The Owls remain in the relegation zone but have hoisted themselves up above Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference and are just four points from safety now.

Of course, there is a lot of work to do before Wednesday can feel they’ve got a good chance of survival and, up next, is a trip to a Blackburn Rovers side that delight and frustrate in equal measure.

A tough game potentially awaits, then, and as per Yorkshire Live the wait is on to see if Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo are going to be fit enough to feature.

They report that Borner’s facial injury and Luongo’s knee injury mean it ‘remains to be seen’ whether either or both will feature against Rovers.

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/sport/football/news/tony-pulis-wednesday-relegation-fight-19493699

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/sport/football/news/tony-pulis-wednesday-relegation-fight-19493699

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/sport/football/news/tony-pulis-wednesday-relegation-fight-19493699