Sheffield Wednesday legend and pundit Chris Waddle admits he still has concerns about owner Dejphon Chansiri, despite the backing he has given manager Danny Rohl in the transfer market this summer.

Chansiri bought Wednesday for £37.5 million in January 2015, and it has been a turbulent nine-and-a-half years for the club since his takeover, with relations between him and supporters becoming strained at times.

Numerous protests against Chansiri's ownership took place last season, with issues such as the departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, high ticket prices, a lack of investment and frequent statements criticising supporters attracting the ire of the fan base.

However, Chansiri managed to convince Rohl to sign a new long-term contract at the club in May, and he has supported the German in the transfer window, with 10 new players arriving at Hillsborough so far this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

Speaking earlier in the summer, Rohl said he is happy with the club's transfer business, and he thanked Chansiri for the backing he has been given.

"We are doing really well at the moment and the chairman is really pushing and supporting me so it's a big thank you to him," Rohl told The Star in July.

"I think we have a good balance between some experienced ones in but also some interesting young players. I think this is the challenge for us, to have a good balance. I want to have this. It is very important in this tough league to have this balance and at the moment I am happy with the process."

Chris Waddle delivers Dejphon Chansiri verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NewBettingSites.uk, Waddle said that while Chansiri should be given credit for backing Rohl, he still has reservations about his ownership.

When asked if he believes Chansiri is the right man to take the club forward, Waddle said: "No I don't, I think he was pushed into this.

"The fans were on such a high after staying up last year and Danny Rohl couldn't do anything wrong.

"When the club extended his contract, they knew they had to back him.

"Fair play to Chansiri for that, but after 15-20 games, if Wednesday are not doing what people think they could do, it will be interesting to see what Chansiri does then."

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will have cautious Dejphon Chansiri optimism

Most Wednesday supporters will share Waddle's view on Chansiri, and the relationship between the owner and the fan base is unlikely to ever be fully repaired, but he does deserve praise for the backing he has given Rohl this summer.

It had been assumed that Rohl would leave Hillsborough this summer after the remarkable job he did last season, but to the surprise of many, he signed a new contract at the club, and he has certainly been supported in the transfer market.

The majority of the Owls' signings have been free transfers, but the new additions are likely to be on high wages, and Chansiri has shown that he is willing to spend when needed, such as paying a reported fee in the region of £3 million to re-sign striker Ike Ugbo from Troyes.

There has been a significant change in approach from Chansiri this summer, but given the unpredictability he has displayed during his tenure, Wednesday supporters will have a constant fear that the next crisis at the club is never too far away.