This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday have had a rollercoaster of a season, and while the low moments have been very negative, the highs continue to be superb, and they remain in the battle for a play-off finish.

Danny Rohl has masterminded an incredible rise up the table in the last couple of months, and the Owls are now just two points off the top six after 30 games.

He has been forced to do this without proper investment into his team, and the fallout from January's fan forum remains a hot topic with the South Yorkshire outfit. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri failed to back his manager in the transfer window, and there were only two new additions in the form of Ibrahim Cissoko and Stuart Armstrong.

Nevertheless, Sheffield Wednesday were able to keep hold of their key stars, including Shea Charles, despite the youngster being recalled by Southampton halfway through the month before returning. But, there will be some players who might have been seeking an exit from Hillsborough.

Callum Paterson verdict made as his Owls stay extends

After an incredibly difficult 2023/24 campaign, this season has been a breath of fresh air for the Owls, and the threat of relegation was staved off quickly.

However, this new ambition means that some of the playing staff will be left behind in the coming months and years. The January transfer window was the perfect opportunity to let go of some of those who have been struggling for game time, but instead there were no departures.

Football League World asked their Sheffield Wednesday Fan Pundit, Patrick McKenna, which player he is the most surprised to see stay at Hillsborough this winter.

He told FLW: "Callum Paterson has been linked with a move to Hearts in the past. He has hardly started this season, and I know he started the last two league games, but prior to that his chances were very limited.

"I think he would have had every right to think he's at an age in his career where he isn't getting regular football and there are clubs he could go to in the Scottish Premiership, the Championship or League One, where he could get more regular football."

Patrick continued: "So, there is an element of surprise that he wasn't asking for a move. But it is to the credit of his character that he just gets on with things. You never see him sulking in public or putting out any negative vibes, despite having to put up with a lack of football.

"I would not have been surprised to see him leave in January, but he is now here for the rest of the season, and he's clearly willing to play his part in the run-in, whenever and wherever that may be."

Paterson is now seeing out his final days at Wednesday

While a move did not come about in January for the veteran wide player, it does seem incredibly likely that these final months of the campaign will be his last at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has featured just 13 times in the Championship this season, and, therefore, it is hard to see the Owls renewing the contract of one of the EFL's most versatile players.

Callum Paterson's Sheffield Wednesday stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 13 (2) Minutes played 248 Goals (assists) 2 (1) xG 1.9 Shots (on target) 11 (2) Pass accuracy 50% Chances created 1 Touches (in opposition box) 144 (20) Recoveries 4 *Stats correct as of 05/02/2025

The 30-year-old has played in just about every position from full-back to striker, and this will be hard to replicate with a new signing. However, his time in S6 is coming to an end, although many would have thought this was going to come earlier.

Paterson has had success with Sheffield Wednesday, and his contributions during the club's League One promotion campaign will never be forgotten.