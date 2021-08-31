Sheffield Wednesday ‘very close’ to signing player Darren Moore knows

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly very close to signing Zulte Waregem striker Saido Berahino, who has a relationship with Darren Moore from their time together at West Bromwich Albion.

It’s been a busy summer for the Owls as they look to give Moore the tools he needs to get the Yorkshire club back to the Championship.

The Wednesday boss has already added the likes of Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi to his striking unit this season but it seems he’s not done yet.

Links between Berahino and the Hillsborough outfit emerged this morning and it appears things have moved quickly ahead of this evening’s deadline.

According to Simon Stone from BBC Sport, the move is now very close as Wednesday look to offer the former West Brom and Stoke City striker a route back to English football.

Moore is understood to have a relationship with the 28-year-old from their time with the Baggies.

Berahino has scored 10 times in 34 appearances since joining Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2019 and has featured four times for them this term but is yet to find the net.

The Verdict

This is likely to be an eye-catching deal given how Berahino has fared in English football in the past.

A lot was expected of the 28-year-old when he first emerged at West Brom but he failed to live up to that potential and things turned sour for him at Stoke, meaning a move away seemed like the best thing for him back in 2019.

He’ll likely be returning with a point to prove and his relationship with Moore, who he knows from their time together at the Hawthorns, could well be the key to unlocking that.

There’s no doubt this move is something of a risk but if it works out, it could turn out to be a masterstroke for the Owls.

That’s a big if but Moore does have some fantastic attacking options already, which should allow Berahino time to settle.