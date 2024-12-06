This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeping situation has been clear to see throughout 2024 after James Beadle was signed on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in both January and the summer.

The 20-year-old has been excellent throughout his time at the Owls, and he has established himself as a player more than capable of plying his trade in the Championship. Something that his parent club will be extremely pleased to see.

However, Danny Rohl does have more talent at his disposal in the shape of Pierce Charles, another young goalkeeper.

But, despite his relative lack of experience in senior football at Sheffield Wednesday, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and according to The Star, a bid could come in as early as next month's transfer window.

Verdict made on Pierce Charles, Premier League link

Charles has not had much action in goal since joining the Owls from Manchester City in 2020, playing just six games across two seasons in the first team - all coming in the Carabao and FA Cups.

Pierce Charles Sheffield Wednesday Stats by Season (FotMob)* Season Apps Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Saves 2023/24 2 5 - 6 2024/25 4 3 1 8 *Stats correct as of 06/12/2024

He impressed greatly against Brentford in his most recent appearance, with his side only losing to the Bees on penalties.

Nevertheless, when asked about the goalkeeper's potential move to the division above in January and if he is ready for the step-up, Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday Fan Pundit, Patrick McKenna, expressed great surprise.

"The idea that a Premier League club would take him in January is a bit ridiculous," he started. "He is an excellent prospect this season, he has shown potential, and he has got some minutes for both for club and country. You can see that he is improving, but is he at Premier League level yet? No, he's not.

"There's just no argument to say that at his age, with the first team experience he's got so far, he is ready to jump to such a high level. I think you forget what a tough level the Premier League is.

"You see a lot of top end Championship players and very good Championship teams go up to the Premier League, and it's just a step too far, and they get swallowed up. So, he's certainly not ready yet.

"The next step for him would potentially be a loan spell down to League One to get some good experience and test himself at that level, which is a more sensible level for someone his age, but I don't think Sheffield Wednesday would contemplate any Premier League bid.

"Danny Rohl rates him highly, he knows how to progress a player and, so far, he's been on a progression plan of such at Sheffield Wednesday. Rohl knows that to go completely left-field and just chuck him to the Premier League would completely hinder his development."

Patrick continued: "If he went to the Premier League, he wouldn't get any game-time. If he did get game-time, he would be exposed, and it would shatter his confidence. So, you've got to keep his progression along the right path and then, if we're talking first team football, it might be with us next season in the Championship.

"So, it's a bit mad that these reports have come out, but I'll pay no heed to them and Charles is an excellent prospect, and he is being developed by Sheffield Wednesday and Rohl knows that. to progress him, it's a case of first team experience with us.

"I would say potentially a loan out to League One level and maybe embed him in as our first team keeper next season."

A Premier League move would be too early for Charles

At just 19, and with his lack of minutes in senior football, a move to the Premier League now would be far too soon for Charles, and it would have a detrimental impact on his development going forward.

It seems likely that if he stays at Sheffield Wednesday, a loan move to the third tier would come soon, and this would be a lot more beneficial to his career in the long-term - especially if game-time at Hillsborough is going to be difficult to come by.

Charles is relatively unproven in the Championship, but he is being given ample experience for his national team, Northern Ireland. He has four caps for the country now, and has kept three clean sheets in those games.

The future is incredibly bright for the teenager, but rushing into a move to the Premier League at this stage would have a negative impact on his career, and he must think of the years to come rather than the here and now when making any decision.