Highlights Sheffield Wednesday signed Ike Ugbo on loan to add firepower and youth to their attacking options.

Ugbo made a strong start, scoring two goals for Wednesday against Birmingham.

Owls fans are impressed with Ugbo and hope to sign him permanently if the team avoids relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday completed a loan deal to see Troyes striker Ike Ugbo swap the Cardiff City Stadium for Hillsborough in January.

Former Chelsea striker Ugbo was sent on a season-long loan to Cardiff City in the summer but was recalled during the transfer window by the Ligue 1 outfit, only to be immediately sent out on loan again.

The striker netted four times in 22 matches for Cardiff this season, struggling in the Welsh capital to hold down a starting berth, despite getting off to the best possible start with a goal on the opening day against Leeds United.

He didn't play at all after the Bluebirds' 3-0 defeat to Hull in December, due to a hamstring injury, but contributed four goals and one assist for the Bluebirds in 20 appearances in the league before making the switch to Hillsborough.

Danny Rohl was keen to add extra firepower and younger legs to his attacking options and has now seen the Owls sign the 25-year-old for the remainder of the season.

The signing of Ugbo gives Wednesday a physical and powerful forward, but one who is much younger than the likes of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith.

The striker has shown he can score goals at EFL level in previous loan stints, and, after Wednesday pulled off the signing of the Canadian international, it confirmed what is already the 25-year-old's eighth loan spell in his career.

He has featured five times so far for his new club, including four starts. Crucially, he secured a brace in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City in his fifth appearance, to take his new side closer to safety.

Sheffield Wednesday fans happy with Ugbo

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday pundit Callum Maxted is delighted with the signing and has been impressed in early outings. He had his say on whether the Owls should look to sign Ugbo on a permanent deal this summer already.

He said: "I'm very, very happy with Ugbo, to be honest.

"I've seen a lot of comments from Cardiff fans on Twitter/X about how he only scores goals.

"Obviously, different teams, but from what I've seen so far? He's much more than that really.

"He links up the play, and he's someone who helps with that. And, the fact he can finish, he's exactly what we needed.

"If he'd been here since the start of the season, we might have got a few more goals. He's that type of player that, when provided a chance, he will score.

"Hopefully, we can stay up and keep him past this season, and sign him on a permanent basis, because he's a very good footballer.

"I think that also shows from the clubs he's been at, to be honest. Obviously, coming through the Chelsea academy, playing in France's top division, and for Canada's national team as well."

Sheffield Wednesday's survival hopes

Rohl has improved many aspects of the side since his arrival, but goals win games, and survival can ultimately be decided on factors such as a team's firepower.

Wednesday fans will hope Ugbo continues to find the net in tight fixtures, and be the difference maker as he put in a particularly impressive display against Blues.

They were also in need of a younger model to spearhead their attack, who could hold up the ball and link play, whilst also scoring the goals needed to stay up.

Wednesday will hope that survival could mean a permanent deal for some of their loan players, including Ugbo, if he is a success.

There are plenty of games left to achieve survival, and it's likely to come down to the wire again for plenty of the clubs involved.