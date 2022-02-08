Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Promotion chasing Wigan Athletic face a trip to Hillsborough tonight.

The Latics face Sheffield Wednesday as they resume their league campaign, following their FA Cup exit last weekend.

Wigan lost to Championship side Stoke City 2-0 and will now have to shift their full focus on gaining promotion to the second division.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are chasing promotion of their own. Darren Moore’s side are seventh going into this game, three points behind a play-off place.

Victory for Wigan could move them four points clear of the chasing pack, whereas a win for Wednesday could see them into the play-off places.

There is a full slate of League One games this midweek, so both will require other results going their way.

Wednesday won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, taking a 2-1 scoreline away from the DW Stadium.

Latest team news

Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass all missed Wednesday’s 2-0 win away to Burton Albion last weekend. It’s unlikely that any of these players will be back in time to face Wigan.

Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa are also all expected to miss out this midweek.

It means Moore is unlikely to make any changes to the side that comfortably won at the weekend.

Quiz: Did Sheffield Wednesday win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Away at Charlton? Win Draw Lose

For Wigan, they will be without the likes of Will Keane, Jordan Cousins and Tom Pearce through injury.

Gwion Edwards will also miss tonight’s game due to serving a suspension for his red card at the weekend.

Graeme Shinnie was cup-tied against Stoke, but he is expected to return to the lineup for tonight’s proceedings.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not being broadcast on Sky Sports this evening, nor is it on the Red Button.

However, it is available to view on iFollow using Video Match Pass for both sets of fans.

What time is kick-off?

This evening’s clash kicks off at 7:45pm.