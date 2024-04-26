Sheffield Wednesday take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Sunday.

Wednesday went ahead in the sixth minute through Josh Windass' stunning strike, but their lead did not last long, with Sammie Szmodics equalising for Rovers just three minutes later.

The Owls restored their advantage in the second half when Marvin Johnson slotted home from close range, and Aynsley Pears' remarkable own goal sealed all three points.

Wednesday moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since August with the victory, and they currently sit 21st in the table, one point clear of Birmingham City and three points clear of Huddersfield Town.

West Brom have been in the play-off places for much of the season, but their spot in the top six is looking much less secure after a run of one win in six games.

Albion suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, but they will be wondering how they came away with nothing after missing a host of excellent chances.

Wilfred Ndidi gave the Foxes the lead in the 22nd minute when he slotted home after Jamie Vardy's header was blocked by Alex Palmer, and the hosts could have doubled their advantage before half time when they were awarded a penalty, but Vardy's spot-kick hit the post.

Hamza Choudhury denied Albion twice on the goal line early in the second half, and they were made to pay for their wastefulness when Vardy added a second for Leicester in the 65th minute.

The Baggies did eventually get on the scoresheet in the 76th minute when Jed Wallace finished from Cedric Kipre's long ball, but they could not find an equaliser.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit fifth in the table, but they are level on points with sixth-placed Norwich City and just three points clear of seventh-placed Hull City.

David Prutton's Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom prediction

Sky Sports pundit Prutton is expecting a tight game between Wednesday and West Brom, but he believes the Owls will win 1-0.

"Having been in a similar position with Wednesday a very long time ago, the big crowd at Hillsborough was a massive part of us beating Middlesbrough on the final day to secure safety, and this feels something similar," Prutton said on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

"It was a huge result last weekend to pull them out of the bottom three, and it needs to be something that quite obviously is built on, and I think they do.

"West Brom I thought were unlucky on Saturday against Leicester, Hamza Choudhury was doing impenetrable defending of yesteryear, like N'Golo Kante just sliding in and stopping things left, right and centre.

"They hit the woodwork a couple of times, and they've got some very, very dangerous players.

"I just think momentum, confidence and the overriding emotion that comes with what Wednesday have done in this past week carries over the line."

Related Ally McCoist issues confident Sheffield Wednesday prediction Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the relegation zone with a win at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom facing nervous clash on Saturday

It is a big game for both Wednesday and West Brom this weekend.

Wednesday's fate is in their own hands after they moved out of the relegation zone with the win at Blackburn, but it remains to be seen how they will handle being above the dotted line.

With the two teams below them, Huddersfield and Birmingham, facing each other on Saturday, the Owls can take a big step towards safety with a win over West Brom.

The Baggies have been in poor form in recent weeks, and their place in the play-offs is under threat after Hull's win at Coventry in midweek, but the performance at Leicester last weekend will have given Corberan plenty of encouragement.

It will be a tense afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at Hillsborough, but Albion may just have enough quality to edge it.