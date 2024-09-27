Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion are set to lock horns at Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon in the seventh matchweek of the newly-initiated 2024/25 Championship campaign.

It is one which has been started in disappointing fashion by this weekend's hosts, who appear confident on home soil but have lost four of their opening six matches and find themselves positioned third from bottom in the league standings.

There is hope, however, that Wednesday can recover from a sluggish start and begin to realise their potential under popular boss Danny Rohl.

That said, they are sure to face a formidable test in their quest to return to winning ways by visiting West Brom, who have defied expectation somewhat to emerge as the league leaders and the only outfit to remain unbeaten at this stage of the season.

Indeed, the Baggies' only denial of three points so far came in a well-fought 0-0 draw away to fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United, underlining their ability to go toe-to-toe with the very best.

EFL Championship standings, as of September 27 Position Team P GD Pts 1st West Bromwich Albion 6 +8 16 2nd Sunderland 6 +9 15 3rd Burnley 6 +9 13 4th Blackburn Rovers 6 +6 12 5th Sheffield United 6 +6 12 6th Leeds United 6 +5 11

From the teams themselves to Tom Fellows against one of Max Lowe or Marvin Johnson and Alex Mowatt against Barry Bannan, Steel City spectators are sure to be treated to some eye-catching battles.

However, Football League World has decided to take a look at a separate competition, delving into how rich the owners of each side are ahead of tomorrow's showdown.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri's wealth

The family of controversial Owls owner Chansiri are incredibly wealthy, having accumulated their money in the seafood industry through their company Thai Union Group.

Chansiri's father Kraisorn is the chairman of the company and has a net worth of $575 million (£428 million) according to Forbes, which placed him 42nd on the 2020 list of Thailand's 50 richest people.

Thai Union Group is said to be the biggest global producer of canned tuna and has a revenue of $4.2 billion. Although the Wednesday owner's precise net worth is not quite clear, it is evident that he comes from a family of vast wealth and has made his fair share of money too,.

Chansiri bought the club in a £37.5 million takeover all the way back in January 2015 and while the financial purse-strings have been tightened in recent years, Wednesday have previously spent heavily under his stewardship, so we can assume that he is rather wealthy indeed.

West Brom owner Shilen Patel's wealth

From a long-serving custodian to one who is still new to his ownership, Shilen Patel only took over West Brom in early 2024.

The Florida-based entrepreneur, who made his wealth in software and healthcare, acquired a stake of 87.8% from Guochuan Lai in February of this year in a reported £60 million purchase.

According to Birmingham Live, Patel has an estimated net worth of $100 million (£75.3 million). But akin to Chansiri, he also comes from a wealthy stock and will likely have inherited some of that for himself.

The same report adds that Patel's father, Kiran C Patel, boasts a net worth of $400 million (£301.3 million). The Albion owner's father earned a fair chunk of his net worth through the company Well Care, which he reportedly bought for approximately $5 million before impressively selling it on for $200 million a decade later.